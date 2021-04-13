Berryton Man Banned From Doing Business in State
A Berryton man and his contracting company have been banned from doing door-to-door sales or any business transactions for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, according to Attorney General Derek Schmidt.
Terry Clay, of Berryton, and Prestige Contracting Services LLC, were banned from doing business and from conducting door-to-door sales in Kansas.
Shawnee County District Judge Mary Christopher approved a default judgement in Shawnee County District Court after Clay failed to respond to a lawsuit the attorney general filed against him.
Clay was ordered to pay more than $153,000 in restitution to seven consumers in Geary, Osage, and Shawnee counties.
Clay contracted with the consumers to perform steel building and deck installation and other contracting services.
He was accused of violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act after failing to complete work on projects where the consumers had paid initial deposits for the work.