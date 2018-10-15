Berryton teacher wins national prize

Berryton Elementary fifth-grade teacher Linda Dishman won the nation’s first Milken Educator Award on Friday.

“I love that the kids still love learning and find a joy to be at school,” said Dishman. “As teachers, we have created an atmosphere that has inspired them to keep learning and to be the best person they can be.”

Dishman believes she won because of the time she takes to get to know her kids.

“My teaching is very student-centered,” Dishman said. “Building positive relationships with my students is very important to me. I take the time to get to know them and share a little bit about my personal life. I just think that building that positive classroom community really goes a long way.”

Dishman believes her classroom is a team.

“We’ve created this atmosphere where each student knows that it’s okay to make mistakes, it’s okay to fail and we’re all in it together,” said Dishman. “There’s an amazing support system and we can all learn from each other and grow as students and as individuals.”

Dishman is one of 24 teachers around the country to receive a $25,000 prize.