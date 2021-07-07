‘Best’ Family Entertainment Promised At Holton’s Jackson County Rodeo

By Frank J. Buchman
“Grab your hat and put on your spurs, let’s rodeo.”
That’s the special welcome from Deb Dillner in announcing the 11th annual Jackson County Rodeo.
“This year’s rodeo promises the best family entertainment Friday and Saturday evenings, July 9th and 10th,” she said. “It’s again in the Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex, located at Highway 75 and 214 Road, south of Holton.”
Gates open at 6 o’clock, and rodeo action begins at 7:30. “We continue working to make improvements to our arena and facilities so they’re among the greatest anywhere,” Dillner added
“Ridin’ Ropin’ Bulls and Broncs” are featured for the “exciting rodeo events,” according to Dillner.
Kraft Rodeo Company from Abbyville will again be providing the livestock like for the past decade. “Randy Kraft has outstanding rodeo livestock in demand contracting major rodeos annually throughout the Midwest,” Dillner credited,
“This will be an open rodeo, so anyone can put their money down and give it a go,” Dillner said. “We have had lots of local cowboys and cowgirls participate over the years. However, there’ll also be some of the very best rodeo contestants in the Midwest competing at Holton.”
Young people are the future for the sport of rodeo, Dillner stated emphatically. “Especially for the kiddos, we’ll have mutton busting, mini bull riding, and a boot scramble,” she welcomed.
The rodeo enthusiast was especially pleased to point out that Seth Rice of Fort Scoot will again be featured as the rodeo clown and funnyman.
“Seth is so funny keeping everyone in the bleachers and on the arena floor listening and watching his antics,” Dillner claimed. “We are looking forward to seeing Seth Rice again as he entertains throughout the rodeo and helps protect bull riding cowboys from the big mean mad bulls.”
There’ll be food trucks on the grounds and spectators are welcome to bring their own coolers for a token fee.
“Come on out. Bring the whole family, enjoy supper with your own favorite beverage, watch real life Western action,” Dillner invited. “Those little cowpokes and cowgirls five and under get in free and there’ll be reduced admittance fee for older children.”
Funnyman clown Seth Rice promises to keep spectators young and more mature on the edge of their seats at the Holton rodeo July 9-10. One of the acts rodeo fans coming to Holton, July 9-10, can anticipate is Seth “The Last Samurai” Rice jumping a truck with his motor bike. (Clay Center Dispatch file photo)
Mutton busing for the children is an attended feature for the Holton Rodeo, July 9-10.