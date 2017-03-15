WIBW News Now!

Bethany College In The Black For First Time In Eight Years

by on March 15, 2017 at 6:42 AM (5 hours ago)

An audit of Kansas’ Bethany College is showing a positive financial balance in the school’s fiscal year 2016 for the first time in eight years.

The Salina Journal reports the audit by accounting firm Swindoll Janzen Hawk & Lloyd found Bethany improved its net operating assets from a negative $5.5 million in fiscal year 2015 to positive $77,000 last fiscal year.

Bethany President Will Jones says that the administration and board of directors first looked for help from alumni and friends, raised $2.3 million from an annual fundraiser and eliminated multiple faculty positions.

An addition to the good news, Jones says the school’s Good Life free-tuition scholarship, announced in December, has resulted in over 120 high school seniors applying to the college as of Monday.

