WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


78°F
Mostly Cloudy
Feels Like 78°
Winds SSE 10 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Thunderstorm84°
64°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of a Thunderstorm84°
55°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear78°
51°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear83°
57°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy79°
54°
WIBW Weather Alert for Shawnee County:
Flash Flood Watch until 7:00am on May 3, 2018

Betts Hits Three Homers to Help Boston Take Series

by on May 2, 2018 at 5:34 PM (1 hour ago)

Mookie Betts belted three solo homers and J.D. Martinez also went deep, powering the Boston Red Sox to a 5-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

It was the fourth three-homer game for the 25-year-old Betts, who snapped a tie with Hall of Famer Ted Williams for most three-homer games in franchise history. Betts also became the first player in major league history with four three-homer games before turning 26, according to STATS.

AL East-leading Boston won for the third time in four games after losing 7-6 in 13 innings on Tuesday night.

Cheslor Cuthbert homered for Kansas City, and Drew Butera had a two-run double. The Royals were trying for consecutive wins for just the second time this season.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.