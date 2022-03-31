Beware Income Tax Scammers

We’re coming up on the deadline for income taxes in a couple of weeks, meaning tax scammers are working hard to get your refund.
This time of year, scammers might use a victim’s personal information to file a tax return and claim a fraudulent refund.
The victim may not be aware of the incident until notified by the IRS that more than one return was filed in his or her name.
By that time, the tax refund is already in the hands of the scam artist.
In another tax-related scam, the scammer will claim the victim owes taxes, and will demand the citizen pay immediately over the phone.
In some cases, they even threaten arrest.
Remember, no government agency will threaten to bring in local police, immigration officers, or other law enforcement agencies to arrest people for not paying their taxes.
The IRS also cannot revoke a license or immigration status.