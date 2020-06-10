Bi-State Farm Aid Grants Available
Leaders from Kansas Farmers Union and Missouri Farmers Union have teamed up with Farm Aid to offer emergency relief grants to farm families in the two states. The $500 grants are part of Farm Aid’s Farmer Resilience Initiative and intended to help farmers impacted by the economic slowdown meet household expenses such as groceries, home utilities and medical bills. Grants will be awarded based on need, as well as whether farm families derive a substantial portion of their income from ag production. Applications will be accepted through Monday, either by completing the online form or by downloading a paper application from Kansas Farmers Union’s website and mailing it in.