Big 12 Announces Conference Schedule for 2018 Football Season

The Big 12 has released its 2018 football schedule which features a 10-team, nine-game, round robin format for the eighth consecutive season. Institutions will release their own non-conference schedules when available.

The top two finishers in the regular season standings will compete for the Conference title in the Big 12 Football Championship Game, which is scheduled in 2018 for Saturday, December 1. The championship game will be played in Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium through 2021.

All dates are subject to change. Television selections for the first three weeks of the season and special dates are due to the Conference by June 1, 2018.

2018 Big 12 Football Conference Schedule