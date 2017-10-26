WIBW News Now!

Big 12 Announces Conference Schedule for 2018 Football Season

by on October 26, 2017 at 9:35 AM (4 hours ago)

The Big 12 has released its 2018 football schedule which features a 10-team, nine-game, round robin format for the eighth consecutive season. Institutions will release their own non-conference schedules when available.

The top two finishers in the regular season standings will compete for the Conference title in the Big 12 Football Championship Game, which is scheduled in 2018 for Saturday, December 1. The championship game will be played in Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium through 2021. 

All dates are subject to change. Television selections for the first three weeks of the season and special dates are due to the Conference by June 1, 2018.

 

2018 Big 12 Football Conference Schedule

Saturday, September 15

Oklahoma at Iowa State

 

Saturday, September 22

Kansas at Baylor

K-State at West Virginia

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

TCU at Texas

 

Saturday, September 29

Baylor at Oklahoma

Iowa State at TCU

West Virginia at Texas Tech

Oklahoma State at Kansas

Texas at K-State

 

Saturday, October 6

Iowa State at Oklahoma State

Kansas at West Virginia

K-State at Baylor

Texas vs. Oklahoma (Dallas)

 

Thursday, October 11

Texas Tech at TCU

 

Saturday, October 13

Baylor at Texas

West Virginia at Iowa State

Oklahoma State at K-State

 

Saturday, October 20

Kansas at Texas Tech

Oklahoma at TCU

 

Thursday, October 25

Baylor at West Virginia

Saturday, October 27

K-State at Oklahoma

Texas at Oklahoma State

Texas Tech at Iowa State

TCU at Kansas

 

Saturday, November 3

Iowa State at Kansas

K-State at TCU

West Virginia at Texas

Oklahoma at Texas Tech

Oklahoma State at Baylor

 

Saturday, November 10

Baylor at Iowa State

Kansas at K-State

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

Texas at Texas Tech

TCU at West Virginia

 

Saturday, November 17

Iowa State at Texas

Kansas at Oklahoma

West Virginia at Oklahoma State

Texas Tech at K-State

TCU at Baylor

 

Friday, November 23

Oklahoma at West Virginia

Texas at Kansas

 

Saturday, November 24

Baylor vs. Texas Tech (Arlington)

K-State at Iowa State

Oklahoma State at TCU

Saturday, December 1
Big 12 Football Championship
