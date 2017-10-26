Big 12 Announces Conference Schedule for 2018 Football Season

The Big 12 has released its 2018 football schedule which features a 10-team, nine-game, round robin format for the eighth consecutive season. Institutions will release their own non-conference schedules when available.
The top two finishers in the regular season standings will compete for the Conference title in the Big 12 Football Championship Game, which is scheduled in 2018 for Saturday, December 1. The championship game will be played in Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium through 2021.
All dates are subject to change. Television selections for the first three weeks of the season and special dates are due to the Conference by June 1, 2018.
2018 Big 12 Football Conference Schedule
Saturday, September 15
Oklahoma at Iowa State
Saturday, September 22
Kansas at Baylor
K-State at West Virginia
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
TCU at Texas
Saturday, September 29
Baylor at Oklahoma
Iowa State at TCU
West Virginia at Texas Tech
Oklahoma State at Kansas
Texas at K-State
Saturday, October 6
Iowa State at Oklahoma State
Kansas at West Virginia
K-State at Baylor
Texas vs. Oklahoma (Dallas)
Thursday, October 11
Texas Tech at TCU
Saturday, October 13
Baylor at Texas
West Virginia at Iowa State
Oklahoma State at K-State
Saturday, October 20
Kansas at Texas Tech
Oklahoma at TCU
Thursday, October 25
Baylor at West Virginia
Saturday, October 27
K-State at Oklahoma
Texas at Oklahoma State
Texas Tech at Iowa State
TCU at Kansas
Saturday, November 3
Iowa State at Kansas
K-State at TCU
West Virginia at Texas
Oklahoma at Texas Tech
Oklahoma State at Baylor
Saturday, November 10
Baylor at Iowa State
Kansas at K-State
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
Texas at Texas Tech
TCU at West Virginia
Saturday, November 17
Iowa State at Texas
Kansas at Oklahoma
West Virginia at Oklahoma State
Texas Tech at K-State
TCU at Baylor
Friday, November 23
Oklahoma at West Virginia
Texas at Kansas
Saturday, November 24
Baylor vs. Texas Tech (Arlington)
K-State at Iowa State
Oklahoma State at TCU
Saturday, December 1