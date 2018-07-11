Big 12 Announces Media Preseason Football Team

The Big 12 Conference has announced its 2018 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team and individual awards, chosen by media representatives who cover the league.

The honorees include 17 seniors, 11 juniors and one sophomore. Seven were named to the 2017 All-Big 12 First Team while 11 were on the second team.

Selections for the preseason individual awards were quarterback Will Grier (West Virginia) as Offensive Player of the Year, defensive end Ben Banogu (TCU) as Defensive Player of the Year and defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles (Oklahoma) as Newcomer of the Year.

Grier is the Conference’s top returner in total offense average (328.4), passing yards per game (317.3) and passing efficiency (162.7). The 2017 Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year started 11 games for West Virginia before a season-ending hand injury in the first quarter against Texas.

Banogu was the 2017 Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year and an All-Big 12 First Team selection on the defensive line while starting all 14 games for TCU. He had 49 tackles last season, including 16.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. His sack total was second in the Conference behind teammate Mat Boesen and his TFL ranked third.

True freshman Radley-Hiles intercepted five passes his senior season and added four pass breakups and two forced fumbles. He was rated as a five-star recruit by Rivals and a four-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN while named a U.S. Army All-American.

The Big 12 media preseason poll will be released on Thursday, followed by the annual Big 12 Football Media Days to be conducted in Frisco, Texas on July 16-17. Both days will be televised live from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT on FS2 and other FOX Sports regional affiliates. Exclusive coverage from the event will also be available on the Big 12’s digital platforms – Big12Sports.com, Twitter and Instagram(@Big12Conference). The official hashtag for the event will be #Big12FB.