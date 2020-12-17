      Weather Alert

Big 12 Announces Players of the Year and All-Big 12 Teams

Dec 17, 2020 @ 11:18am

All-Big 12 Honors Notebook:

Ø Breece Hall is the second Iowa State student-athlete to earn Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, joining Troy Davis who was the Conference’s first honoree in 1996.

Ø Mike Rose gave the Cyclones the double-double as Defensive Player of the Year. He joins former LB A.J. Klein (2011) as the school’s two honorees.

Ø Xavier Hutchinson is Iowa State’s third Offensive Newcomer of the Year along with Aaron Horne (2011) and Seneca Wallace (2001).

Ø Tony Fields II is West Virginia’s second Defensive Newcomer of the Year with Shaq Riddick (2014) since joining the league in 2012.

Ø Deuce Vaughn joins Tyler Lockett (2011) as K-State’s two honorees for Offensive Freshman of the Year.

Ø This season marks the fifth that the Big 12 has awarded Co-Defensive Freshmen of the Year. Khari Coleman is TCU’s fourth winner since 2012 while Isheem Young is Iowa State’s third all-time.

Ø Trestan Ebner is Baylor’s second Special Teams Player of the Year since the award was added in 2005. He joins Daniel Sepulveda (2006).

Ø Creed Humphrey was named Offensive Lineman of the Year for the second consecutive season and gives Oklahoma the honor for the fifth straight year.

Ø Darius Stills is West Virginia’s first Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Ø Matt Campbell has been named Chuck Neinas Big 12 Coach of the Year for the third time in his five seasons at Iowa State.

Ø Oklahoma has won the most individual awards in the 25-year history of the Big 12 with 47. K-State is second (35), followed by Texas (31), Oklahoma State (21), Baylor (19), Iowa State (19), TCU (10), West Virginia (9) Kansas (8) and Texas Tech (8).

 

