Big 12 Announces Several Football Kickoff Times
Television selections for the opening week of the Big 12 football season along with other select dates have been finalized by the Conference’s broadcast partners. The Big 12 will play a modified schedule in 2020 with nine league games and one non-conference home contest per institution.
All non-conference games will be played in the first week of the season with TCU hosting SMU on Friday, September 11 in the Big 12 opener. The remaining nine games will be contested on Saturday, September 12.
FOX has announced two selections for the beginning of league play on September 26 as well as the Red River Showdown in Dallas between Oklahoma and Texas on October 10. ESPN has selected the Iowa State at Texas matchup to be played on November 27, the Friday after Thanksgiving. The network will be announced when available. Additionally, the Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship will be televised on ABC or an ESPN network from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game is scheduled for Saturday, December 12 with the possibility of moving to December 19.
Times and network designations that have yet to be determined will be released when assigned. All game dates and times throughout the season are subject to adjustment. Remaining Big 12 television selections will be announced on a 12-day or six-day basis.
Every home Big 12 football game is available for telecast, in accordance with the Conference’s 13-year joint agreement with ESPN and FOX Sports. Games may also be assigned to Big 12 Now on ESPN+, the Conference’s subscription-based digital platform.
Big 12 Football Television Selections (as of September 1)
Friday, Sept. 11 SMU at TCU (FS1), 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12 Louisiana Tech at Baylor (FOX), 11:00 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12 Louisiana at Iowa State (ESPN), 11:00 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12 Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia (FS1), 11:00 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12 Arkansas State at Kansas State (FS1), 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12 Missouri State at Oklahoma (PPV), 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12 Tulsa at Oklahoma State (ESPN/ESPNU), 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12 UTEP at Texas (LHN), 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12 Coastal Carolina at Kansas (FS1), 9:00 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12 Houston Baptist at Texas Tech (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26 Kansas State at Oklahoma (FOX), 11:00 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26 Texas at Texas Tech (FOX), 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10 Texas vs. Oklahoma (FOX), 11:00 a.m.
Friday, Nov. 27 Iowa State at Texas (ABC/ESPN Network), TBD
Saturday, Dec. 12* Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship (ABC/ESPN Network), TBD