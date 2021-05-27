Big 12 Announces Some Kickoff Times

Big 12 partners ESPN and FOX Sports have announced early season and special date football selections across their linear and digital platforms.
Opening weekend of the season gets underway on Friday, September 3 as Kansas hosts South Dakota on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Non-conference games continue the next day highlighted by Kansas State meeting Stanford on FS1 in the Allstate Kickoff Classic. The game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, site of the Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship.
Two instate rivalries are on the Week 2 schedule as Iowa State hosts Iowa on ABC while Tulsa makes the short trek to Oklahoma State for a FS1 telecast. Additionally, ESPNU will carry the Cal at TCU game.
Conference play kicks off September 18 on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ as Baylor travels to Kansas. Two key non-conference matchups are also among the Week 3 selections with Oklahoma hosting Nebraska on FOX while West Virginia entertains Virginia Tech on FS1.
The Kansas State at Texas and TCU at Iowa State contests will be featured on FOX platforms the Friday after Thanksgiving as part of the Big 12’s final weekend of regular season play.
Telecast information for games outside of the Big 12’s package will be released by the individual institutions. The remainder of the season’s selections will be announced on a 12-day or six-day notice via Big12Sports.com and the Conference’s official digital platforms.
Big 12 Football Early Season and Special Date Selections
Friday, September 3
South Dakota at Kansas (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 7:00 p.m. CT
Saturday, September 4
Stanford vs. Kansas State (FS1), 11:00 a.m. CT (AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas)
Northern Iowa at Iowa State (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 2:30 p.m. CT
Louisiana at Texas (FOX), 3:30 p.m. CT
Missouri State at Oklahoma State (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 6:00 p.m. CT
Duquesne at TCU (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 7:00 p.m. CT
Saturday, September 11
Tulsa at Oklahoma State (FS1), 11:00 a.m. CT
Iowa at Iowa State (ABC), 2:30 p.m. CT
Cal at TCU (ESPNU), 2:30 p.m. CT
Long Island at West Virginia (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 4:00 p.m. CT/5:00 p.m. ET
Texas Southern at Baylor (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 6:00 p.m. CT
Southern Illinois at Kansas State (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 6:00 p.m. CT
Stephen F. Austin at Texas Tech (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 6:00 p.m. CT
Saturday, September 18
Nebraska at Oklahoma (FOX), 11:00 a.m. CT (Big Noon Kickoff Pregame Show on site)
Virginia Tech at West Virginia (FS1), 11:00 a.m. CT/Noon ET
Nevada at Kansas State (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 1:05 p.m. CT
Baylor at Kansas (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 2:30 p.m. CT
FIU at Texas Tech (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 6:00 p.m. CT
Friday, November 26
Kansas State at Texas (FOX), 11:00 a.m. CT
TCU at Iowa State (FOX or FS1), 3 or 3:30 p.m. CT