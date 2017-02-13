Big 12 Basketball Recap, Standings, Upcoming Schedule and Top 25 Polls

Four lopsided contests and one close one was how the Big 12 wrapped up game number twelve of the conference slate. Six games remain and the top two teams in the league have quick turnarounds as both Kansas and Baylor play on Big Monday. KU at home to take on the Mountaineers and the Baylor on the road to take on Texas Tech.

Oklahoma suffered a tough blow as their starting point guard, Jordan Woodard, tore his ACL and is done for the season.

In NCAA bubble watch, the Big 12 has seven teams in the dance right now according to most bracket predictors. Selection Sunday is now less then a month away .

Scores from Saturday:

West Virginia 85 Kansas State 66

Kansas 80 Texas Tech 79

Baylor 70 TCU 52

Oklahoma State 84 Texas 71

Iowa State 80 Oklahoma 64

Upcoming Schedule:

Monday, February 13th

Baylor at Texas Tech (ESPNU) 6:00 p.m. CT

West Virginia at Kansas (ESPN) 8:00 p.m. CT

Tuesday, February 14

Texas at Oklahoma (ESPN2) 8:00 p.m. CT

Wednesday, February 15

Iowa State at Kansas State (ESPN2) 6:00 p.m. CT

Oklahoma State at TCU (ESPNU) 8:00 p.m. CT

Saturday, February 18

Kansas at Baylor (CBS) Noon CT

Kansas State at Texas (Longhorn Network) 1:00 p.m. CT

Texas Tech at West Virginia (ESPN2) 2:00 p.m. ET

TCU at Iowa State (ESPNEWS) 5:00 p.m. CT

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State (ESPNU) 7:00 p.m. CT

Big 12 Standings:

TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL HOME AWAY W L PCT. W L PCT. STREAK W L W L RPI RANK Kansas 10 2 .833 22 3 .880 Won 2 11 1 11 2 3 Baylor 9 3 .750 22 3 .880 Won 2 13 1 9 2 1 W. Virginia 8 4 .667 20 5 .800 Won 2 14 2 6 3 30 Iowa St. 7 5 .583 15 9 .625 Won 1 9 3 6 6 55 TCU 6 6 .500 17 8 .680 Lost 1 13 3 4 5 36 Kansas St. 5 7 .417 16 9 .640 Lost 2 10 3 6 6 42 Oklahoma St. 5 7 .417 16 9 .640 Won 1 9 4 7 5 29 Texas Tech 4 8 .333 16 9 .640 Lost 2 14 2 2 7 99 Texas 4 8 .333 10 15 .400 Lost 1 10 4 0 11 140 Oklahoma 2 10 .167 8 16 .333 Lost 7 5 7 3 9 173

Associated Press Top 25

1. Gonzaga (60) 26-0 1620 1

2. Villanova (5) 24-2 1564 2

3. Kansas 22-3 1493 3

4. Baylor 22-3 1394 6

5. Arizona 23-3 1301 9

6. UCLA 23-3 1276 10

7. Oregon 22-4 1229 5

8. Louisville 20-5 1204 4

9. West Virginia 20-5 1012 13

10. North Carolina 21-5 1005 8

11. Wisconsin 21-4 868 7

12. Duke 20-5 857 18

13. Kentucky 20-5 854 15

14. Virginia 18-6 825 12

15. Florida 20-5 717 17

16. Purdue 20-5 682 16

17. Florida State 21-5 665 14

18. Cincinnati 22-3 634 11

19. SMU 22-4 415 25

20. Creighton 21-4 298 23

21. South Carolina 20-5 296 19

22. Saint Mary’s 22-3 269 20

23. Maryland 21-4 136 21

24. Butler 19-6 129 22

25. Notre Dame 19-7 122 _

Others receiving votes: Wichita State 87, Xavier 72, Northwestern 60,Southern Cal 16, VCU 14, Dayton 4, Middle Tennessee 3, Monmouth 2, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1.