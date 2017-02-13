Big 12 Basketball Recap, Standings, Upcoming Schedule and Top 25 Polls

Four lopsided contests and one close one was how the Big 12 wrapped up game number twelve of the conference slate. Six games remain and the top two teams in the league have quick turnarounds as both Kansas and Baylor play on Big Monday. KU at home to take on the Mountaineers and the Baylor on the road to take on Texas Tech.
Oklahoma suffered a tough blow as their starting point guard, Jordan Woodard, tore his ACL and is done for the season.
In NCAA bubble watch, the Big 12 has seven teams in the dance right now according to most bracket predictors. Selection Sunday is now less then a month away .
Scores from Saturday:
West Virginia 85 Kansas State 66
Kansas 80 Texas Tech 79
Baylor 70 TCU 52
Oklahoma State 84 Texas 71
Iowa State 80 Oklahoma 64
Upcoming Schedule:
Monday, February 13th
Baylor at Texas Tech (ESPNU) 6:00 p.m. CT
West Virginia at Kansas (ESPN) 8:00 p.m. CT
Tuesday, February 14
Texas at Oklahoma (ESPN2) 8:00 p.m. CT
Wednesday, February 15
Iowa State at Kansas State (ESPN2) 6:00 p.m. CT
Oklahoma State at TCU (ESPNU) 8:00 p.m. CT
Saturday, February 18
Kansas at Baylor (CBS) Noon CT
Kansas State at Texas (Longhorn Network) 1:00 p.m. CT
Texas Tech at West Virginia (ESPN2) 2:00 p.m. ET
TCU at Iowa State (ESPNEWS) 5:00 p.m. CT
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State (ESPNU) 7:00 p.m. CT
Big 12 Standings:
|TEAM
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|HOME
|AWAY
|W
|L
|PCT.
|W
|L
|PCT.
|STREAK
|W
|L
|W
|L
|RPI RANK
|Kansas
|10
|2
|.833
|22
|3
|.880
|Won 2
|11
|1
|11
|2
|3
|Baylor
|9
|3
|.750
|22
|3
|.880
|Won 2
|13
|1
|9
|2
|1
|W. Virginia
|8
|4
|.667
|20
|5
|.800
|Won 2
|14
|2
|6
|3
|30
|Iowa St.
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|9
|.625
|Won 1
|9
|3
|6
|6
|55
|TCU
|6
|6
|.500
|17
|8
|.680
|Lost 1
|13
|3
|4
|5
|36
|Kansas St.
|5
|7
|.417
|16
|9
|.640
|Lost 2
|10
|3
|6
|6
|42
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|7
|.417
|16
|9
|.640
|Won 1
|9
|4
|7
|5
|29
|Texas Tech
|4
|8
|.333
|16
|9
|.640
|Lost 2
|14
|2
|2
|7
|99
|Texas
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|15
|.400
|Lost 1
|10
|4
|0
|11
|140
|Oklahoma
|2
|10
|.167
|8
|16
|.333
|Lost 7
|5
|7
|3
|9
|173
Associated Press Top 25
1. Gonzaga (60) 26-0 1620 1
2. Villanova (5) 24-2 1564 2
3. Kansas 22-3 1493 3
4. Baylor 22-3 1394 6
5. Arizona 23-3 1301 9
6. UCLA 23-3 1276 10
7. Oregon 22-4 1229 5
8. Louisville 20-5 1204 4
9. West Virginia 20-5 1012 13
10. North Carolina 21-5 1005 8
11. Wisconsin 21-4 868 7
12. Duke 20-5 857 18
13. Kentucky 20-5 854 15
14. Virginia 18-6 825 12
15. Florida 20-5 717 17
16. Purdue 20-5 682 16
17. Florida State 21-5 665 14
18. Cincinnati 22-3 634 11
19. SMU 22-4 415 25
20. Creighton 21-4 298 23
21. South Carolina 20-5 296 19
22. Saint Mary’s 22-3 269 20
23. Maryland 21-4 136 21
24. Butler 19-6 129 22
25. Notre Dame 19-7 122 _
Others receiving votes: Wichita State 87, Xavier 72, Northwestern 60,Southern Cal 16, VCU 14, Dayton 4, Middle Tennessee 3, Monmouth 2, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1.