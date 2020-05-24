      Breaking News
Governor Kelly moves Kansas into modified Phase 2

Big 12 Board of Directors Approves Phase In for Student-Athletes to Return to Campus

May 24, 2020 @ 8:35am

The Big 12 Conference Board of Directors today approved a phase in for student-athletes to return to campus to engage in voluntary activities related to sport participation. Beginning June 15 football student-athletes will be permitted to access campus athletic facilities and support personnel for voluntary conditioning and training exercises.  Volleyball, soccer and cross country student-athletes are able to return July 1.  All other Big 12 student-athletes may return to campus for voluntary sport-related activities July 15.

This phased approach is intended to permit gradual adoption of best practices for mitigation of COVID-19 as well as ensuring a safe environment and appropriately prepared facilities.  Until these dates, the Conference’s activities policy that was scheduled to sunset May 31 remains in effect for all Big 12 student-athletes.

