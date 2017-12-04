Big 12 Football Recap and Big 12 Bowl Schedule

The regular season and Championship games are over it is bowl season for college football.

There is good and bad news for the Big 12 after the announcement of the playoffs and New Years Bowls.

The good, is the Big 12 has a seat at the table, Oklahoma is in the college football playoff as the number two seed.

The bad, is that Oklahoma is the only Big 12 team selected in the playoff OR the New Years Bowls.

Every Power five conference got two teams in the selection committees bowl games.

Big 12: Oklahoma

Big 10: Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin

Pac 12: USC, Washington

ACC: Clemson, Miami

SEC: Georgia, Alabama, Auburn

The Big 12 will take it but the Big 12 Title game cost TCU a spot in the New Years bowl games. The Horned Frogs were 10-2 going into the title game. Many people believe if there wasn’t a title game then TCU would have been in the New Years six bowls and thus more money for the conference.

The Horned Frogs are now 10-3 and were left out and sent to the Alamo Bowl.

The Big 12 is sending eight teams to the post-season. The 80% of teams going is the largest percent among conferences.

College Football Playoff. DATE GAME LOCATION TIME (TV) MATCHUP Jan. 8 Championship Game Atlanta 8 p.m. (ESPN) Semifinal winners Jan. 1 Rose (Semifinal) Pasadena, Calif. 5 p.m. (ESPN) No. 3 Georgia (12-1) vs. No. 2 Oklahoma (12-1) Jan. 1 Sugar (Semifinal) New Orleans, La. 8:45 p.m. (ESPN) No. 4 Alabama (11-1) vs. No. 1 Clemson (12-1)

2017-18 Big 12 Bowl Schedule



Saturday, December 23

Birmingham Bowl, Birmingham, Ala.

Texas Tech vs. USF (ESPN), 11:00 a.m. CT

Tuesday, December 26

Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl, Dallas, Texas

West Virginia vs. Utah (ESPN), 12:30 p.m. CT

Cactus Bowl, Phoenix, Ariz.

K-State vs. UCLA (ESPN), 9:00 p.m. CT

Wednesday, December 27

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl, Houston, Texas

Texas vs. Missouri (ESPN), 8:00 p.m. CT

Thursday, December 28

Camping World Bowl, Orlando, Fla.

No. 19 Oklahoma State vs. No. 22 Virginia Tech (ESPN), 4:15 p.m. CT

Valero Alamo Bowl, San Antonio, Texas

No. 15 TCU vs. No. 13 Stanford (ESPN), 8:00 p.m. CT

Saturday, December 30

AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Memphis, Tenn.

Iowa State vs. No. 20 Memphis (ABC), 11:30 a.m. CT

Monday, January 1

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Georgia (ESPN), 4:00 p.m. CT