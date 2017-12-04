Big 12 Football Recap and Big 12 Bowl Schedule

The regular season and Championship games are over it is bowl season for college football.
There is good and bad news for the Big 12 after the announcement of the playoffs and New Years Bowls.
The good, is the Big 12 has a seat at the table, Oklahoma is in the college football playoff as the number two seed.
The bad, is that Oklahoma is the only Big 12 team selected in the playoff OR the New Years Bowls.
Every Power five conference got two teams in the selection committees bowl games.
Big 12: Oklahoma
Big 10: Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
Pac 12: USC, Washington
ACC: Clemson, Miami
SEC: Georgia, Alabama, Auburn
The Big 12 will take it but the Big 12 Title game cost TCU a spot in the New Years bowl games. The Horned Frogs were 10-2 going into the title game. Many people believe if there wasn’t a title game then TCU would have been in the New Years six bowls and thus more money for the conference.
The Horned Frogs are now 10-3 and were left out and sent to the Alamo Bowl.
The Big 12 is sending eight teams to the post-season. The 80% of teams going is the largest percent among conferences.
|College Football Playoff.
|DATE
|GAME
|LOCATION
|TIME (TV)
|MATCHUP
|Jan. 8
|Championship Game
|Atlanta
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|Semifinal winners
|Jan. 1
|Rose (Semifinal)
|Pasadena, Calif.
|5 p.m. (ESPN)
|No. 3 Georgia (12-1) vs. No. 2 Oklahoma (12-1)
|Jan. 1
|Sugar (Semifinal)
|New Orleans, La.
|8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
|No. 4 Alabama (11-1) vs. No. 1 Clemson (12-1)
2017-18 Big 12 Bowl Schedule
Saturday, December 23
Birmingham Bowl, Birmingham, Ala.
Texas Tech vs. USF (ESPN), 11:00 a.m. CT
Tuesday, December 26
Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl, Dallas, Texas
West Virginia vs. Utah (ESPN), 12:30 p.m. CT
Cactus Bowl, Phoenix, Ariz.
K-State vs. UCLA (ESPN), 9:00 p.m. CT
Wednesday, December 27
Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl, Houston, Texas
Texas vs. Missouri (ESPN), 8:00 p.m. CT
Thursday, December 28
Camping World Bowl, Orlando, Fla.
No. 19 Oklahoma State vs. No. 22 Virginia Tech (ESPN), 4:15 p.m. CT
Valero Alamo Bowl, San Antonio, Texas
No. 15 TCU vs. No. 13 Stanford (ESPN), 8:00 p.m. CT
Saturday, December 30
AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Memphis, Tenn.
Iowa State vs. No. 20 Memphis (ABC), 11:30 a.m. CT
Monday, January 1
Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.
No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Georgia (ESPN), 4:00 p.m. CT
|College Football Playoff Rankings
|1. Clemson
|2. Oklahoma
|3. Georgia
|4. Alabama
|5. Ohio State
|6. Wisconsin
|7. Auburn
|8. Southern California
|9. Penn State
|10. Miami (Fla.)
|11. Washington
|12. UCF
|13. Stanford
|14. Notre Dame
|15. TCU
|16. Michigan State
|17. LSU
|18. Washington State
|19. Oklahoma State
|20. Memphis
|21. Northwestern
|22. Virginia Tech
|23. Mississippi State
|24. NC State
|25. Boise State