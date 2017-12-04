WIBW News Now!

Big 12 Football Recap and Big 12 Bowl Schedule

by on December 4, 2017 at 11:15 AM (2 hours ago)

The regular season and Championship games are over it is bowl season for college football. 

There is good and bad news for the Big 12 after the announcement of the playoffs and New Years Bowls. 

The good, is the Big 12 has a seat at the table, Oklahoma is in the college football playoff as the number two seed. 

The bad, is that Oklahoma is the only Big 12 team selected in the playoff OR the New Years Bowls. 

Every Power five conference got two teams in the selection committees bowl games. 

Big 12: Oklahoma

Big 10: Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin

Pac 12: USC, Washington

ACC: Clemson, Miami

SEC: Georgia, Alabama, Auburn

The Big 12 will take it but the Big 12 Title game cost TCU a spot in the New Years bowl games. The  Horned Frogs were 10-2 going into the title game. Many people believe if there wasn’t a title game then TCU would have been in the New Years six bowls and thus more money for the conference. 

The Horned Frogs are now 10-3 and were left out and sent to the Alamo Bowl. 

The Big 12 is sending eight teams to the post-season. The 80% of teams going is the largest percent among conferences. 

College Football Playoff. 
DATE GAME LOCATION TIME (TV) MATCHUP  
Jan. 8 Championship Game Atlanta 8 p.m. (ESPN) Semifinal winners  
Jan. 1 Rose (Semifinal) Pasadena, Calif. 5 p.m. (ESPN) No. 3 Georgia (12-1) vs. No. 2 Oklahoma (12-1)  
Jan. 1 Sugar (Semifinal) New Orleans, La. 8:45 p.m. (ESPN) No. 4 Alabama (11-1) vs. No. 1 Clemson (12-1)  

 

2017-18 Big 12 Bowl Schedule


Saturday, December 23

Birmingham Bowl, Birmingham, Ala.
   Texas Tech vs. USF (ESPN), 11:00 a.m. CT 

 

Tuesday, December 26

Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl, Dallas, Texas

  West Virginia vs. Utah (ESPN), 12:30 p.m. CT

 

Cactus Bowl, Phoenix, Ariz.

  K-State vs. UCLA (ESPN), 9:00 p.m. CT

 

Wednesday, December 27

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl, Houston, Texas

  Texas vs. Missouri (ESPN), 8:00 p.m. CT

 

Thursday, December 28

Camping World Bowl, Orlando, Fla.

  No. 19 Oklahoma State vs. No. 22 Virginia Tech (ESPN), 4:15 p.m. CT

 

Valero Alamo Bowl, San Antonio, Texas

  No. 15 TCU vs. No. 13 Stanford (ESPN), 8:00 p.m. CT

 

Saturday, December 30

AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Memphis, Tenn.

  Iowa State vs. No. 20 Memphis (ABC), 11:30 a.m. CT

 

Monday, January 1

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

  No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Georgia (ESPN), 4:00 p.m. CT

 

College Football Playoff Rankings
1. Clemson
2. Oklahoma
3. Georgia
4. Alabama
5. Ohio State
6. Wisconsin
7. Auburn
8. Southern California
9. Penn State
10. Miami (Fla.)
11. Washington
12. UCF
13. Stanford
14. Notre Dame
15. TCU
16. Michigan State
17. LSU
18. Washington State
19. Oklahoma State
20. Memphis
21. Northwestern
22. Virginia Tech
23. Mississippi State
24. NC State
25. Boise State
For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.