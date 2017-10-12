Big 12 Men’s Basketball Preseason Awards Announced

The 2017-18 Preseason All-Big 12 Men’s Basketball Team features five seniors with each from a different institution.

Guard Devonte’ Graham (Kansas) claimed preseason player of the year and was joined on the preseason team by Jeffrey Carroll (Oklahoma State), Vladimir Brodziansky (TCU), Zach Smith (Texas Tech) and Jevon Carter (West Virginia).

Four of the five were All-Big 12 Second Team members at the conclusion of 2016-17 while Smith was an honorable mention selection.

Sophomore guard Malik Newman (Kansas) picked up newcomer honors while Mohamed Bamba (Texas) was chosen as the top freshman heading into the season.

The Big 12 Preseason Poll will be released Thursday, October 19 followed by Media Day on Tuesday, October 24 in Kansas City.

Preseason Player of the Year: Devonte’ Graham, Kansas (G, 6-2, 185, Sr., Raleigh, N.C./Brester Academy [N.H.])

Preseason Newcomer of the Year: Malik Newman, Kansas (G, 6-3, 190, So., Jackson, Miss./Callaway/Mississippi State)

Preseason Freshman of the Year: Mohamed Bamba, Texas (F, 6-11, 225, Harlem, N.Y./Westtown School [Pa.])

Preseason All-Big 12 Team Pos. Ht. Wt. Cl. Pts. Reb. Hometown/Previous School(s)

Devonte’ Graham, Kansas^ G 6-2 185 Sr. 13.4 3.1 Raleigh, N.C./Brewster Academy [N.H.]

Jeffrey Carroll, Oklahoma State^ G/F 6-6 220 Sr. 17.5 6.6 Rowlett, Texas/Rowlett

Vladimir Brodziansky, TCU F 6-11 230 Sr. 14.1 5.7 Prievidza, Slovakia/Canarias Basketball Academy/Pratt CC

Zach Smith, Texas Tech F 6-8 220 Sr. 12.1 7.2 Plano, Texas/Plano East

Jevon Carter, West Virginia^ G 6-2 205 Sr. 13.5 5.0 Maywood, Ill./Proviso East

^ Denotes unanimous selections.

Stats are from 2016-17 season.

Honorable Mention

Manu Lecomte (Baylor), Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. (Baylor), Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (Kansas), Malik Newman (Kansas), Kameron McGusty (Oklahoma), Trae Young (Oklahoma), Kenrich Williams (TCU), Mohamed Bamba (Texas), Keenan Evans (Texas Tech)