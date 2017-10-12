WIBW News Now!

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Preseason Awards Announced

by on October 12, 2017 at 9:37 AM (33 mins ago)

The 2017-18 Preseason All-Big 12 Men’s Basketball Team features five seniors with each from a different institution.

Guard Devonte’ Graham (Kansas) claimed preseason player of the year and was joined on the preseason team by Jeffrey Carroll (Oklahoma State), Vladimir Brodziansky (TCU), Zach Smith (Texas Tech) and Jevon Carter (West Virginia).

Four of the five were All-Big 12 Second Team members at the conclusion of 2016-17 while  Smith was an honorable mention selection.

Sophomore guard Malik Newman (Kansas) picked up newcomer honors while Mohamed Bamba (Texas) was chosen as the top freshman heading into the season.

The Big 12 Preseason Poll will be released Thursday, October 19 followed by Media Day on Tuesday, October 24 in Kansas City.

 

Preseason Player of the Year: Devonte’ Graham, Kansas (G, 6-2, 185, Sr., Raleigh, N.C./Brester Academy [N.H.])

Preseason Newcomer of the Year: Malik Newman, Kansas (G, 6-3, 190, So., Jackson, Miss./Callaway/Mississippi State)

Preseason Freshman of the Year: Mohamed Bamba, Texas (F, 6-11, 225, Harlem, N.Y./Westtown School [Pa.])

 

 

Preseason All-Big 12 Team          Pos.     Ht.     Wt.     Cl.     Pts.   Reb.      Hometown/Previous School(s)                                                                                               

Devonte’ Graham, Kansas^              G       6-2     185     Sr.     13.4     3.1        Raleigh, N.C./Brewster Academy [N.H.]

Jeffrey Carroll, Oklahoma State^ G/F     6-6    220    Sr.     17.5    6.6        Rowlett, Texas/Rowlett

Vladimir Brodziansky, TCU              F       6-11    230    Sr.      14.1     5.7        Prievidza, Slovakia/Canarias Basketball Academy/Pratt CC

Zach Smith, Texas Tech                   F       6-8    220    Sr.      12.1     7.2        Plano, Texas/Plano East

Jevon Carter, West Virginia^          G       6-2    205    Sr.     13.5    5.0       Maywood, Ill./Proviso East

 

^ Denotes unanimous selections.
Stats are from 2016-17 season.

 

Honorable Mention

Manu Lecomte (Baylor), Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. (Baylor), Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (Kansas), Malik Newman (Kansas), Kameron McGusty (Oklahoma), Trae Young (Oklahoma), Kenrich Williams (TCU), Mohamed Bamba (Texas), Keenan Evans (Texas Tech)

