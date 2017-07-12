Big 12 Preseason All-Big 12 Team Released

The Big 12 Conference has announced its 2017 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team and individual awards, chosen by media

representatives who cover the league.

The honorees include 14 seniors, 12 juniors and three sophomores. Only three players were unanimous selections at their position with

Kansas defensive lineman Dorance Armstrong Jr., Oklahoma off ensive lineman Orlando Brown and Oklahoma State receiver James

Washington. Fourteen were named to the 2016 All-Big 12 First Team while eight were on the second team.

Selections for the preseason individual awards were quarterback Baker Mayfi eld (Oklahoma) as Off ensive Player of the Year, lineman

Dorance Armstrong Jr. (Kansas) as Defensive Player of the Year and quarterback Will Grier (West Virginia) as Newcomer of the Year.

Mayfi eld was a 2016 Heisman Trophy fi nalist and named to the All-Big 12 First Team while leading the Sooners to their second-straight

Big 12 Championship and a win over Auburn in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. He is the only player in OU history to register at least 5,000

career passing yards (7,665) and rushing yards (582). Last season, Mayfi eld set the FBS single season pass effi ciency rating record

with a mark of 196.4 and also led the nation in completion percentage (70.9) and yards per pass attempt (11.1). He threw for 3,965 yards

and 40 touchdowns against just eight interceptions.

Armstrong was a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection in 2016 as a sophomore. He registered 10.0 sacks to place second in the

Conference and 18th nationally. His 20.0 tackles-for-loss led the Big 12 and was the fi fth-best total in the NCAA. Armstrong recorded 56

total tackles last season along with fi ve quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. His three forced fumbles

tied for fi rst in the league.

Grier begins his fi rst season as a junior signal caller for West Virginia after sitting out 2016 to fulfi ll NCAA transfer requirements. He played

in six games and started fi ve as a redshirt freshman at Florida in 2015, completing 106-of-161 passes for 1,204 yards, 10 touchdowns and

three interceptions. He fi nished with 20 or more completions in three games and threw multiple TD passes in four outings.

The Big 12 media preseason poll will be released on Thursday, followed by the annual Big 12 Football Media Days to be conducted

in Frisco, Texas on July 17-18.