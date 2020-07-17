      Breaking News
Big 12 Preseason Poll: Oklahoma Tabbed to Win Big 12 Football Title

Jul 17, 2020 @ 2:44pm

This year marks the eighth since 2011 in which the Sooners topped the preseason rankings. They have captured a Big 12-record 13 league titles, including the last five.

OU garnered 80 of the 90 first-place selections while Oklahoma State was picked second with six first-place votes and Texas was third with four first-place nods. Iowa State and Baylor rounded out the top five. TCU was selected sixth followed by Kansas State, West Virginia, Texas Tech and Kansas. The top two finishers in the league standings will compete in the Big 12 Football Championship Game to determine the Conference title. The game is scheduled for Saturday, December 5 in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

2020 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

  1.    Oklahoma (80)                   888
  2. Oklahoma State (6)            742
  3. Texas (4)                             727
  4. Iowa State                          607
  5. Baylor                                 489
  6. TCU                                     477
  7. Kansas State                      366
  8. West Virginia                      287
  9. Texas Tech                         267
  10. Kansas                                100

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

