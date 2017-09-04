Big 12 Recap: Scores, Standings, Teleconference and Top 25 Poll.

The Big 12 didn’t exactly hold their own in the opening week of the college football season.
Three Big 12 schools fell over the weekend despite being the the favorite in their contest. Texas, Baylor and West Virginia all ended up on the wrong side of the ledger.
Every team but Texas Tech is in action this weekend for week number two of the season. The highlight game of the week would be Oklahoma traveling to Ohio State in a top 10 match-up.
Below is a recap of the first week plus standings, Top 25 poll plus teleconference audio:
Scores from Week 1:
Oklahoma State 59 Tulsa 24
Kansas State 55 Central Arkansas 19
Kansas 38 Southeast Missouri State 16
Oklahoma 56 UTEP 7
Maryland 51 Texas 41
Texas Tech 55 Eastern Washington 10
Liberty 48 Baylor 45
Iowa State 42 Northern Iowa 24
TCU 63 Jackson State 0
Virginia Tech 31 West Virginia 24
Upcoming Schedule:
Friday, September 8th
Oklahoma State at South Alabama 7:00 pm ESPN2
Saturday, September 9th
Charlotte at Kansas State 11:00 am FSN
Central Michigan at Kansas 3:00 p.m FSN
East Carolina at West Virginia 11:00 am FS2
Iowa at Iowa State 11:00 am ESPN2
San Jose State at Texas 2:30 pm LHN
TCU at Arkansas 2:30 pm CBS
Oklahoma at Ohio State 6:30 pm ABC
UT San Antonio at Baylor 7:00 pm
|Big 12 Standings
|TEAM
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|HOME
|AWAY
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|STR
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|24
|Won 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|16
|Won 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|55
|19
|Won 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|7
|Won 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|59
|24
|Won 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|63
|0
|Won 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|10
|Won 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|45
|48
|Lost 1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|41
|51
|Lost 1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|31
|Lost 1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Associated Press Top 25 Poll:
Big 12 Teleconference:
Bill Snyder-KSU
David Beaty-KU
Lincoln Riley-OU
Mike Gundy-OSU
Matt Campbell-ISU
Dana Holgorsen-WVU
Matt Rhule-BU
Tom Herman-UT
Gary Patterson-TCU
Kliff Kingsbury-TT