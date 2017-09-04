Big 12 Recap: Scores, Standings, Teleconference and Top 25 Poll.

The Big 12 didn’t exactly hold their own in the opening week of the college football season.

Three Big 12 schools fell over the weekend despite being the the favorite in their contest. Texas, Baylor and West Virginia all ended up on the wrong side of the ledger.

Every team but Texas Tech is in action this weekend for week number two of the season. The highlight game of the week would be Oklahoma traveling to Ohio State in a top 10 match-up.

Below is a recap of the first week plus standings, Top 25 poll plus teleconference audio:

Scores from Week 1:

Oklahoma State 59 Tulsa 24

Kansas State 55 Central Arkansas 19

Kansas 38 Southeast Missouri State 16

Oklahoma 56 UTEP 7

Maryland 51 Texas 41

Texas Tech 55 Eastern Washington 10

Liberty 48 Baylor 45

Iowa State 42 Northern Iowa 24

TCU 63 Jackson State 0

Virginia Tech 31 West Virginia 24

Upcoming Schedule:

Friday, September 8th

Oklahoma State at South Alabama 7:00 pm ESPN2

Saturday, September 9th

Charlotte at Kansas State 11:00 am FSN

Central Michigan at Kansas 3:00 p.m FSN

East Carolina at West Virginia 11:00 am FS2

Iowa at Iowa State 11:00 am ESPN2

San Jose State at Texas 2:30 pm LHN

TCU at Arkansas 2:30 pm CBS

Oklahoma at Ohio State 6:30 pm ABC

UT San Antonio at Baylor 7:00 pm

Big 12 Standings TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL HOME AWAY W L PF PA W L PF PA STR W L W L Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 24 Won 1 1 0 0 0 Kansas 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 16 Won 1 1 0 0 0 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 55 19 Won 1 1 0 0 0 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 1 0 56 7 Won 1 1 0 0 0 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 59 24 Won 1 1 0 0 0 TCU 0 0 0 0 1 0 63 0 Won 1 1 0 0 0 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 1 0 56 10 Won 1 1 0 0 0 Baylor 0 0 0 0 0 1 45 48 Lost 1 0 1 0 0 Texas 0 0 0 0 0 1 41 51 Lost 1 0 1 0 0 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 31 Lost 1 0 0 0 0

Associated Press Top 25 Poll:

–Not Released Yet:

Big 12 Teleconference:

Bill Snyder-KSU

David Beaty-KU

Lincoln Riley-OU

Mike Gundy-OSU

Matt Campbell-ISU

Dana Holgorsen-WVU

Matt Rhule-BU

Tom Herman-UT

Gary Patterson-TCU

Kliff Kingsbury-TT