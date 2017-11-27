Big 12 Recap, Upcoming Schedule, Top 25 Poll, Big 12 Standings and Bowl Tie Ins

The Big 12 and regular season has concluded for the 2017 year.

Week 13 had its fair share of dramatic events including a comeback in Manhattan, a brawl in Fort Worth and a barn burner in Austin.

Kansas State earned a walk off win against Iowa State when they score with no time on the clock to win 20-19. Kansas State finished the year winning 3 of their last four to get to 7-5 on the season.

TCU had no problems with Baylor but a brawl in the game which resulted in a few suspensions was the talk after that contest. Texas Tech got its fourth quarter comeback to beat Texas 27-23 and in the process becomes the eighth team in the Big 12 to become bowl eligible.

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State had no problems in their game as they cruised over West Virginia and Kansas in their final contest.

The Big 12 title game is set. Oklahoma will take on TCU from AT &T Stadium this coming Saturday.

Scores:

Kansas State 20 Iowa State 19

Oklahoma 58 Kansas 17

Oklahoma 59 West Virginia 21

Texas Tech 27 Texas 23

TCU 45 Baylor 22

Upcoming Schedule:



Saturday, December 2nd

Oklahoma vs TCU 11:30 a.m FOX

Bowl tie ins for the Big 12



The Sugar Bowl is a College Football Playoff Semifinal, so that means the Big 12 doesn’t have a direct tie-in this season.

If the Big 12 doesn’t get a team in the College Football Playoff then this is the order it goes.

1. Valero Alamo Bowl vs. Pac-12

2. Camping World Bowl vs. ACC

3. Texas Bowl vs. SEC

4. AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. SEC

5. Cactus Bowl vs. Pac-12

6. Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl vs. Big Ten

Big 12 Final Standings TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL HOME AWAY W L PF PA W L PF PA STR W L W L Oklahoma 8 1 400 271 11 1 543 308 Won 7 5 1 5 0 TCU 7 2 267 145 10 2 414 188 Won 2 6 0 4 2 Oklahoma St. 6 3 393 309 9 3 555 361 Won 1 3 3 6 0 Iowa St. 5 4 235 170 7 5 359 252 Lost 1 3 3 4 2 Kansas St. 5 4 268 270 7 5 385 310 Won 2 4 3 3 2 West Virginia 5 4 296 312 7 5 435 379 Lost 2 4 2 3 2 Texas 5 4 229 182 6 6 350 260 Lost 1 3 3 3 2 Texas Tech 3 6 277 302 6 6 412 381 Won 1 2 4 3 2 Baylor 1 8 217 332 1 11 292 431 Lost 3 0 6 1 4 Kansas 0 9 129 418 1 11 224 521 Lost 11 1 6 0 5

Associated Press Top 25