Big 12 Recap, Upcoming Schedule, Top 25 Poll, Big 12 Standings and Bowl Tie Ins

The Big 12 and regular season has concluded for the 2017 year.
Week 13 had its fair share of dramatic events including a comeback in Manhattan, a brawl in Fort Worth and a barn burner in Austin.
Kansas State earned a walk off win against Iowa State when they score with no time on the clock to win 20-19. Kansas State finished the year winning 3 of their last four to get to 7-5 on the season.
TCU had no problems with Baylor but a brawl in the game which resulted in a few suspensions was the talk after that contest. Texas Tech got its fourth quarter comeback to beat Texas 27-23 and in the process becomes the eighth team in the Big 12 to become bowl eligible.
Oklahoma and Oklahoma State had no problems in their game as they cruised over West Virginia and Kansas in their final contest.
The Big 12 title game is set. Oklahoma will take on TCU from AT &T Stadium this coming Saturday.
Scores:
Kansas State 20 Iowa State 19
Oklahoma 58 Kansas 17
Oklahoma 59 West Virginia 21
Texas Tech 27 Texas 23
TCU 45 Baylor 22
Upcoming Schedule:
Saturday, December 2nd
Oklahoma vs TCU 11:30 a.m FOX
Bowl tie ins for the Big 12
The Sugar Bowl is a College Football Playoff Semifinal, so that means the Big 12 doesn’t have a direct tie-in this season.
If the Big 12 doesn’t get a team in the College Football Playoff then this is the order it goes.
1. Valero Alamo Bowl vs. Pac-12
2. Camping World Bowl vs. ACC
3. Texas Bowl vs. SEC
4. AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. SEC
5. Cactus Bowl vs. Pac-12
6. Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl vs. Big Ten
|Big 12 Final Standings
|TEAM
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|HOME
|AWAY
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|STR
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Oklahoma
|8
|1
|400
|271
|11
|1
|543
|308
|Won 7
|5
|1
|5
|0
|TCU
|7
|2
|267
|145
|10
|2
|414
|188
|Won 2
|6
|0
|4
|2
|Oklahoma St.
|6
|3
|393
|309
|9
|3
|555
|361
|Won 1
|3
|3
|6
|0
|Iowa St.
|5
|4
|235
|170
|7
|5
|359
|252
|Lost 1
|3
|3
|4
|2
|Kansas St.
|5
|4
|268
|270
|7
|5
|385
|310
|Won 2
|4
|3
|3
|2
|West Virginia
|5
|4
|296
|312
|7
|5
|435
|379
|Lost 2
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Texas
|5
|4
|229
|182
|6
|6
|350
|260
|Lost 1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Texas Tech
|3
|6
|277
|302
|6
|6
|412
|381
|Won 1
|2
|4
|3
|2
|Baylor
|1
|8
|217
|332
|1
|11
|292
|431
|Lost 3
|0
|6
|1
|4
|Kansas
|0
|9
|129
|418
|1
|11
|224
|521
|Lost 11
|1
|6
|0
|5
Associated Press Top 25
|1. Clemson
|2. Oklahoma
|3. Wisconsin
|4. Auburn
|5. Alabama
|6. Georgia
|7. Miami (Fla.)
|8. Ohio State
|9. Penn State
|10. TCU
|11. Southern California
|12. UCF
|13. Washington
|14. Stanford
|15. Notre Dame
|16. Memphis
|17. LSU
|18. Oklahoma State
|19. Michigan State
|20. Northwestern
|21. Washington State
|22. Virginia Tech
|23. South Florida
|24. Mississippi State
|25. Fresno State