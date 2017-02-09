Big 12 Scores, Upcoming Schedule, Top 25 Polls and Standings

Eleven games in to the Big 12 schedule the Kansas Jayhawks are at the top with 9-2 record. The biggest surprise of the year has to be TCU. The Horned Frogs are currently in a tie for fourth at 6-5 with the Iowa State Cyclones.
Oklahoma State’s five game winning streak was snapped on Wednesday when Baylor beat the Cowboys in Stillwater.
There are just three weeks left in Big 12 play before the tournament starts the second week in March.
Monday, February 6th:
Kansas 74 Kansas State 71
Tuesday, February 7th:
Texas 67 Iowa State 65
TCU 62 Texas Tech 61
Wednesday, February 8th:
Baylor 72 Oklahoma State 69
West Virginia 61 Oklahoma 50
Saturday, February 11th:
Kansas State at West Virginia 11:00 a.m. ESPN
Kansas at Texas Tech 1:00 p.m. ESPN
TCU at Baylor 1:00 p.m. ESPNU
Texas at Oklahoma State 3:00 p.m. ESPN2
Oklahoma at Iowa State 5:00 p.m. ESPN2
|Big 12 Standings
|TEAM
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|HOME
|AWAY
|W
|L
|PCT.
|W
|L
|PCT.
|STREAK
|W
|L
|W
|L
|RPI RANK
|Kansas
|9
|2
|.818
|21
|3
|.875
|Won 1
|11
|1
|10
|2
|3
|Baylor
|8
|3
|.727
|21
|3
|.875
|Won 1
|12
|1
|9
|2
|1
|W. Virginia
|7
|4
|.636
|19
|5
|.792
|Won 1
|13
|2
|6
|3
|33
|TCU
|6
|5
|.545
|17
|7
|.708
|Won 3
|13
|3
|4
|4
|34
|Iowa St.
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|9
|.609
|Lost 1
|8
|3
|6
|6
|49
|Kansas St.
|5
|6
|.455
|16
|8
|.667
|Lost 1
|10
|3
|6
|5
|45
|Texas Tech
|4
|7
|.364
|16
|8
|.667
|Lost 1
|14
|1
|2
|7
|92
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|7
|.364
|15
|9
|.625
|Lost 1
|8
|4
|7
|5
|30
|Texas
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|14
|.417
|Won 1
|10
|4
|0
|10
|131
|Oklahoma
|2
|9
|.182
|8
|15
|.348
|Lost 6
|5
|7
|3
|8
|158
Associated Press Top 25 Poll
1. Gonzaga (59) 24-0 1619 1
2. Villanova (6) 22-2 1565 4
3. Kansas 20-3 1446 3
4. Louisville 19-4 1411 6
5. Oregon 21-3 1263 13
6. Baylor 20-3 1255 2
7. Wisconsin 20-3 1232 10
8. North Carolina 21-4 1145 12
9. Arizona 21-3 1136 5
10. UCLA 21-3 1115 11
11. Cincinnati 21-2 876 14
12. Virginia 17-5 875 9
13. West Virginia 18-5 861 7
14. Florida State 20-4 839 15
15. Kentucky 18-5 741 8
16. Purdue 19-5 537 23
17. Florida 18-5 530 24
18. Duke 18-5 514 21
19. South Carolina 19-4 493 19
20. Saint Mary’s 21-2 468 18
21. Maryland 20-3 326 17
22. Butler 18-5 285 16
23. Creighton 20-4 207 22
24. Xavier 17-6 144 _
25. SMU 20-4 107 _
Others receiving votes: Wichita State 38, Southern Cal 35, Notre Dame 33, Northwestern 11, California 3, Iowa State 3, Monmouth (N.J.) 3, New Mexico State 3, VCU 3, Kansas State 1, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1.
Big 12 Teleconference
Bill Self-KU
Chris Lowery-KSU Assistant Coach
Brad Underwood-OSU
Lon Kruger-OU
Scott Drew-BU
Bob Huggins-WVU
Steve Prohm-ISU
Jamie Dixon-TCU
Chris Beard-TT
Shaka Smart-UT