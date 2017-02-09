Big 12 Scores, Upcoming Schedule, Top 25 Polls and Standings

Eleven games in to the Big 12 schedule the Kansas Jayhawks are at the top with 9-2 record. The biggest surprise of the year has to be TCU. The Horned Frogs are currently in a tie for fourth at 6-5 with the Iowa State Cyclones.

Oklahoma State’s five game winning streak was snapped on Wednesday when Baylor beat the Cowboys in Stillwater.

There are just three weeks left in Big 12 play before the tournament starts the second week in March.

Monday, February 6th:

Kansas 74 Kansas State 71

Tuesday, February 7th:

Texas 67 Iowa State 65

TCU 62 Texas Tech 61

Wednesday, February 8th:

Baylor 72 Oklahoma State 69

West Virginia 61 Oklahoma 50

Saturday, February 11th:

Kansas State at West Virginia 11:00 a.m. ESPN

Kansas at Texas Tech 1:00 p.m. ESPN

TCU at Baylor 1:00 p.m. ESPNU

Texas at Oklahoma State 3:00 p.m. ESPN2

Oklahoma at Iowa State 5:00 p.m. ESPN2

Big 12 Standings TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL HOME AWAY W L PCT. W L PCT. STREAK W L W L RPI RANK Kansas 9 2 .818 21 3 .875 Won 1 11 1 10 2 3 Baylor 8 3 .727 21 3 .875 Won 1 12 1 9 2 1 W. Virginia 7 4 .636 19 5 .792 Won 1 13 2 6 3 33 TCU 6 5 .545 17 7 .708 Won 3 13 3 4 4 34 Iowa St. 6 5 .545 14 9 .609 Lost 1 8 3 6 6 49 Kansas St. 5 6 .455 16 8 .667 Lost 1 10 3 6 5 45 Texas Tech 4 7 .364 16 8 .667 Lost 1 14 1 2 7 92 Oklahoma St. 4 7 .364 15 9 .625 Lost 1 8 4 7 5 30 Texas 4 7 .364 10 14 .417 Won 1 10 4 0 10 131 Oklahoma 2 9 .182 8 15 .348 Lost 6 5 7 3 8 158



Associated Press Top 25 Poll

1. Gonzaga (59) 24-0 1619 1

2. Villanova (6) 22-2 1565 4

3. Kansas 20-3 1446 3

4. Louisville 19-4 1411 6

5. Oregon 21-3 1263 13

6. Baylor 20-3 1255 2

7. Wisconsin 20-3 1232 10

8. North Carolina 21-4 1145 12

9. Arizona 21-3 1136 5

10. UCLA 21-3 1115 11

11. Cincinnati 21-2 876 14

12. Virginia 17-5 875 9

13. West Virginia 18-5 861 7

14. Florida State 20-4 839 15

15. Kentucky 18-5 741 8

16. Purdue 19-5 537 23

17. Florida 18-5 530 24

18. Duke 18-5 514 21

19. South Carolina 19-4 493 19

20. Saint Mary’s 21-2 468 18

21. Maryland 20-3 326 17

22. Butler 18-5 285 16

23. Creighton 20-4 207 22

24. Xavier 17-6 144 _

25. SMU 20-4 107 _

Others receiving votes: Wichita State 38, Southern Cal 35, Notre Dame 33, Northwestern 11, California 3, Iowa State 3, Monmouth (N.J.) 3, New Mexico State 3, VCU 3, Kansas State 1, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1.

Big 12 Teleconference

Bill Self-KU

Chris Lowery-KSU Assistant Coach

Brad Underwood-OSU

Lon Kruger-OU

Scott Drew-BU

Bob Huggins-WVU

Steve Prohm-ISU

Jamie Dixon-TCU

Chris Beard-TT

Shaka Smart-UT