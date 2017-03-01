All Big 12 Women’s Team Announced

Texas’ Karen Aston picked up her first Coach of the Year honor while junior guard Brooke McCarty was named the Longhorns’ first Player of the Year in highlighting the 2016-17 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Conference Women’s Basketball Awards.

Brianna Taylor (Texas) claimed Defensive Player of the Year while Jessica Washington (Kansas) was named Newcomer of the Year. Joyner Holmes (Texas) earned Freshman of the Year and Lauren Cox (Baylor) was chosen for the Sixth Man Award.

Aston led Texas to a 15-3 record in Big 12 play and enters the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship at 22-7 with the No. 2 seed. The Longhorns played 12 top 25 opponents this season with seven of those ranked in the top 10. The team’s 15 conference victories ties the school record for most wins in Big 12 action and its string of 14-consecutive conference wins was a program-best. After starting the season at 2-4, Texas went on a 19-game win streak from December 11 – February 18 that ranked second nationally before it ended.

McCarty leads the Longhorns from her point guard position with 14.1 points, a .433 (68-157) 3-point percentage and 105 assists in 33.7 minutes of action. Her points average ranks ninth in the Big 12 while her 3-point percentage is second and 3.6 assists average is eighth. She ranks second in assist/turnover ratio at 2.3. In conference games, the junior averages 13.8 points and 3.4 assists with a 2.5 assist/turnover ratio. McCarty scored a career-high 29 points in Texas’ double overtime win over No. 4 Florida State while playing the entire 50 minutes.

Taylor is generally called upon to guard Texas opponents’ top player. She has helped limit opponents to a .363 field goal percentage, good for second in the Big 12 and 61.5 points which is tied for second. The senior guard averages 5.0 points and 4.3 rebounds. She also has 60 assists and 48 steals, which are both second on the squad. Taylor is the second straight Longhorn to earn defensive player of the year honors as Imani Boyette tied for the award last season.

In her first season with the Jayhawks, Washington elevated her game in conference play leading all scorers in 11 of 18 games. She is third in the conference with 17.0 points a game, but increased that in Big 12 play to lead the league with 19.3 points in addition to her 2.7 three-pointers made. The junior guard registered 22 double figure-scoring games and had two outings with over 30 points. She is Kansas’ first Newcomer of the Year.

Holmes is the first freshman named to the All-Big 12 First Team since Baylor’s Nina Davis in 2014. She leads the Conference rookies with 12.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and eight double-doubles. Her rebounding average is tied for fourth in the Big 12 while her scoring average is tied for 19th and her double-doubles are tied for fifth. The guard/forward scored double figures in 20 games and pulled down double-digit rebounds in 10. She has been named Big 12 Freshman of the Week seven times and the National Freshman of the Week once. She is the fourth Longhorn to pick up Freshman of the Year accolades.

Also one of the league’s top freshmen, Cox comes in off the bench for Baylor to average 8.4 points and 4.5 rebounds, second and third respectively, among the first-year players. She has played in all 30 games, averaging 13.6 minutes. The forward has hit .452 (90-199) of her field goal attempts and scored in double figures 11 times while garnering four Big 12 Freshman of the Week honors. She is the fourth Lady Bear to garner the Sixth Man award.

The All-Big 12 honors were chosen by head coaches, who are not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes.

2016-17 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Awards

Coach of the Year: Karen Aston, Texas (5th season at Texas, 10th overall)

Player of the Year: Brooke McCarty, Texas, G, 5-4, Jr, League City, Texas

Defensive Player of the Year: Brianna Taylor, Texas, G, 5-9, Sr, Houston, Texas

Newcomer of the Year: Jessica Washington, Kansas, G, 5-8, Jr, Tulsa, Okla.

Freshman of the Year: Joyner Holmes, Texas, G/F, 6-3, Cedar Hill, Texas

Sixth Man Award: Lauren Cox, Baylor, F, 6-4, Fr, Flower Mound, Texas

All-Big 12 First Team (honors listed alphabetical by school)

Player School Pos Ht Cl Hometown

Kalani Brown** Baylor C 6-7 So Slidell, La.

Alexis Jones**^ Baylor G 5-9 Sr Irving, Texas

Bridget Carleton** Iowa State G 6-1 So Chatham, Ontario, Canada

Breanna Lewis%^ K-State C 6-5 Sr Milwaukee, Wis.

Kindred Wesemann> K-State G 5-6 Sr Pleasant Hill, Mo.

Kaylee Jensen> Oklahoma State C 6-4 Jr Genoa, Nebraska

Ariel Atkins> Texas G 5-11 Jr Duncanville, Texas

Joyner Holmes Texas G/F 6-3 Fr Cedar Hill, Texas

Brooke McCarty**^ Texas G 5-4 Jr League City, Texas

Tynice Martin** West Virginia G 5-10 So Atlanta, Ga.

All-Big 12 Second Team

Player School Pos Ht Cl Hometown

Nina Davis+!^ Baylor F 5-11 Sr Memphis, Tenn.

Alexis Prince Baylor G 6-2 Sr Orlando, Fla.

Jessica Washington Kansas G 5-8 Jr Tulsa, Okla.

Peyton Little+ Oklahoma G 5-11 Sr Abilene, Texas

Vionise Pierre-Louis Oklahoma C 6-4 Jr Lake Worth, Fla.

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Jadda Buckley (Iowa State), Seanna Johnson (Iowa State), Maddie Manning (Oklahoma), Gabbi Ortiz (Oklahoma), AJ Alix (TCU), Kelsey Lang (Texas), Recee’ Caldwell (Texas Tech), Ivonne CookTaylor (Texas Tech), Lanay Montgomery (West Virginia), Teana Muldrow (West Virginia)

** Unanimous First Team Selection (coaches cannot vote for own players, unanimous denotes voted first team by other nine coaches)

^ 2015-16 All-Big 12 First Team

> 2015-16 All-Big 12 Second Team

+ 2014-15 All-Big 12 First Team Selection

% 2014-15 All-Big 12 Second Team Selection

! 2013-14 All-Big 12 First Team Selection

Big 12 All-Defensive Team

Player School Pos Ht Cl Hometown

Kalani Brown Baylor C 6-7 So Slidell, La.

Alexis Prince Baylor G 6-2 Sr Orlando, Fla.

Breanna Lewis!^ K-State C 6-5 Sr Milwaukee, Wis.

Ariel Atkins Texas G 5-11 Jr Duncanville, Texas

Brianna Taylor Texas G 5-9 Sr Houston, Texas

Lanay Montgomery!^ West Virginia C 6-5 Sr Pittsburgh, Pa.

A tie created a sixth spot on the All-Defensive Team

^2015-16 Selection

!2014-15 Selection

Big 12 All-Freshman Team

Player School Pos Ht Hometown

Lauren Cox** Baylor F 6-4 Flower Mound, Texas

Eternati Willock** K-State F 6-4 Scarborough, Ontario, Canada

Chelsea Dungee Oklahoma G 5-11 Sapulpa, Okla.

Joyner Holmes** Texas G/F 6-3 Cedar Hill, Texas

Brittany Brewer Texas Tech F 6-4 Abilene, Texas

** Unanimous Selection (coaches cannot vote for own players, unanimous denotes selected for team on other nine ballots)