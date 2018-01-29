Big 94.5 Country Bridal Fair Unveiled Last Weekend

Hundreds of brides attended the Big 94.5 Country Bridal Fair last weekend at the Ramada Inn Downtown in Topeka, Kansas. Vendors came from all over Kansas to bring their services and their goods to excited couples for their wedding day.

“We have over 90 vendors and a variety of categories,” says Alpha Media Topeka’s Promotions Director Torey Berndt. “We have the ones that you’ll expect to see at a bridal fair – photographers, caterers, venues…But, then we also have things that you may not think about. Like, if you have a pet, where are you going to put it once you go on your honeymoon? Or, do you want to purchase a house? We have realtors here. We’ve got pretty much everything that you can think of to help with all things bridal and wedding.”

One local groom found that coming to the Big 94.5 Country Bridal Fair made what could be seen as an overwhelming task relatively simple.

“When you go to the Bridal Fair, you can knock so much stuff off of your checklist,” says Britt Zweygardt. “You can get your deejay, your catering, your cake, your flowers and your dress. Everything involved in a wedding is over there. At the Bridal Fair, I found my suit, my cake, my flowers, my catering, and my venue. I really can’t speak more highly of the Bridal Fair. It was awesome for me.”

But, even with its longevity, the Bridal Fair continues to stay relevant.

“Weddings are a lot about trends,” says Berndt. “So, we’ve, obviously, kept up with the trends and we have a detailed knowledge of everything going on.”

To learn more about next year’s Big 94.5 Country Bridal Fair, visit bridalfair.94country.com.