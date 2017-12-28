Big changes for the 2018 Designers’ Showhouse in Topeka

Fans of the Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas’ Designers’ Showhouse will be pleasantly surprised by changes that were announced on Thursday.

“This will be our 38th Designer Showhouse in the community and this is the first time ever that we have, actually, purchased a home,” said Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas Executive Director Reva Wywadis. “We will renovate it from top to bottom, as we always do and have it opened for the public to tour in the spring. But, the house will be for sale. So, we’re going to be flipping this house and the proceeds that we make from the sale of the home will benefit the agency. It will provide resources that will support programming for children and families.”

The home that was selected this year is located in a historic part of Topeka.

“The home is located at 1551 SW Westover Road, which is in the wonderful Westboro neighborhood of Topeka,” said Wywadis. “The house was built in 1948 and the bones of this house are just incredible. It’s got four bedrooms, three full baths, two half-baths…We just see so much potential and so much possibility in what can happen with this home.”

The public will have an opportunity to attend a “Bare Bones Preview” to view the house in its current state on January 19 – 21, 2018. The cost is $5.00 at the door, cash only.

For more information, visit east.ks.childcareaware.org.