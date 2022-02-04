Big Economic Development Bill Stalled

Kansas could phase out its corporate income tax under a measure that also would expand its incentives for attracting new businesses, and the provision is a problem as lawmakers rush to help the state attract an undisclosed multibillion-dollar project.
The state House Commerce Committee’s leader derided the measure as “messed up.”
He delayed the vote.
The bill would authorize hundreds of millions of dollars in incentives for billion-dollar business projects.
The Senate had earlier approved the measure with bipartisan support, and the Legislature still hopes to wrap up work on the bill next week.
Governor Laura Kelly and the state Department of Commerce are pushing for quick passage so that the agency can offer an unnamed company $1 billion or more in incentives to make Kansas home to what department officials say would be a $4 billion facility.
Kelly’s office and the department were negotiating with lawmakers.