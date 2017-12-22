Big jackpots Saturday with the Kansas Lottery

Any lottery player who hits a jackpot this weekend will be jingling more than bells – they’ll be dashing away with a sleigh full of cash!

“Just in time for the holiday rush, the Powerball jackpot for Saturday is an estimated $300 million,” said Sally Lunsford. “Mega Millions is right behind at $253 million. Sales are so strong for that particular game that they actually increased the jackpot today.”

Kansas Lottery players also have a great opportunity to receive a FREE $5 Lotto America ticket in the “Get ‘Em Before They’re Gone” two-day flash sale. From 5:00 a.m. December 22 through 8:59 p.m. December 23, any player who purchases a $20 Holiday Millionaire Raffle ticket will receive a FREE $5 Lotto America ticket.

“The Powerball jackpot has been rolling since October,” said Lunsford. “So has the Mega Millions jackpot. It has been rolling since October 13th. Lotto America, our newest jackpot game is also rolling, with an estimated $16.7 million jackpot for Saturday.”

The Kansas Lottery headquarters office in Topeka will be closed Monday, December 25 for the Christmas holiday and will reopen Tuesday, December 26 for players to claim prizes.