Big Red One Gets New Leader
The Army’s Fort Riley will get a new commander later this month.
Major General Douglas A. Sims will assume command of Fort Riley, and its 1st Infantry Division, which is known as the “Big Red One,” on August 14, officials have said.
Sims is a 1991 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy, and earned a master’s degree in management from Webster University.
He has deployed several times to Iraq and Afghanistan.
He has been the deputy director for regional operations and force management with the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
He will take over for Major General John Kolasheski, who relinquished command of Fort Riley this past weekend so he could take over command of the Army’s newly-reactivated V Corps, which is based at Fort Knox, Kentucky.
Until Sims arrives in Kansas, Brigadier General Thomas O’Connor Jr. will serve as interim commander at Fort Riley.