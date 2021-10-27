Big Snow Thursday? No, Just a Test

City of Topeka street maintenance crews will be conducting a city-wide winter operations dry run Thursday, October 28th.
The purpose of the dry run is to test equipment, and to ensure operations are running smoothly in preparation of the winter months.
During the dry run, community members can expect to see crews driving their routes, as they would during a snow event.
As for snow?
There is precipitation in the forecast for Thursday, but with a morning low of 48 and an afternoon high of 54, it won’t be of the frozen variety.