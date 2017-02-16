WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


58°F
Clear
Feels Like 58°
Winds SSW 9 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear71°
43°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear71°
42°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear70°
47°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy72°
55°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Rain67°
50°

Bigfoot Conference planned for weekend in Nebraska

by on February 16, 2017 at 8:11 AM (3 hours ago)

The first Nebraska Bigfoot Conference is scheduled for this weekend in Hastings.

Organizers say true believers and skeptics are expected to attend at the C3 Hotel and Convention Center.

The event begins Friday night with a free showing of a Bigfoot movie, “Something in the Woods.” There will be several speakers Saturday, including some who will share what they say are their personal experiences with Bigfoot.

Entry tickets will be sold at the door. Call 402-705-0000 or go online at bigfootcrossroads.org for more information.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.