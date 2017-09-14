Bike service points help cyclists riding on state trails

Nothing can ruin a bicyclist’s day more than a flat tire or broken chain, especially when their ride takes them off the beaten path.

A partnership between AAA Kansas and the Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism aims to keep flat tires and broken bikes from sending riders home early. A press conference Wednesday in Topeka unveiled the first of several service and repair stations that are popping up along bike trails across Kansas.

“What that means for cyclists in Kansas is, if should you break down while you are out riding and you are near one of the points, you can call for bike service if you’re a AAA member,” Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “Just tell them what point you’re at and they will arrive and rescue you just like they do roadside service for your vehicle.”

Two Bike Service Points are set up along the Kaw River State Park in Topeka. Haugh says nine more have been placed along the Prairie Spirit Trail, which runs 51 miles between Ottawa and Iola.

“We plan to expand throughout the state as the years go by, “said Haugh. “But this is an excellent way for [AAA roadside service technicians] to be able to locate a broken down bicyclist.”

All Bike Service Points will list a toll-free number and location identifier. Bicyclists in need of assistance can call AAA dispatch with their location. Service techs will the use GPS to find and assist the rider.

AAA members can get free trail-side assistance and a ride home or to a bike repair shop as part of their yearly membership fee. Non-members will have to pay a $75 fee for the service.

Assistant Secretary for the Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Linda Craghead says Kansas is the first state to partner with AAA to provide this kind of service for cyclists.

“We have some terrific trails in the state of Kansas and regretfully, we don’t have enough users out there using them. So what we wanted to do is find a partner that could assist us in providing that peace of mind to our bicyclists across the state and enable them to ride with confidence and know if they do have an issue, they have a great partner to call,” said Craghead. “I don’t know if any of you guys are like me, but I have AAA insurance. I’ve used it many times; whether my keys are locked in the car or I have a flat tire and maybe a low battery. This is the same type of thing for bicyclists riding in state parks.”

The service point at the entrance of Kaw River State Park in Topeka includes a permanently installed bike work station, complete with tools, a hanging bike rack and an air pump.

Haugh says Kaw River State Park is the only location with a work station, but there are plans to install more as the program extends across the state.

The Kaw River State Park is located along southwest 6th Street, about a half-mile west of Fairlawn Road. A second service point has been set up north of the entrance.