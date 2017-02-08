WIBW News Now!

Bill could allow vote on slot machines at Wichita racetrack

by on February 8, 2017 at 3:00 PM

slot machines

A Kansas House bill could allow voters in Sedgwick County to vote one more time on whether to allow slot machines at the closed Wichita Greyhound Park.

The Wichita Eagle reports the bill is another effort to reopen the racetrack that owner Phil Ruffin shut down after voters narrowly rejected slot machines in the county in 2007.

According to the bill, residents can only put the issue on the ballot if they gather at least 5,000 signatures.

Supporters say racing would benefit the area economically. Republican Rep. Larry Hibbard says the bill’s goal is to reopen multiple closed horse and dog tracks in the state to create more jobs.

Opponents say the vote would breach the Kansas Lottery’s contract with Kansas Star Casino, which pays a fee to be the only gaming facility in south-central Kansas.

