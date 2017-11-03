Bill Cochran announced as new Interim Police Chief for Topeka

City Manager Brent Trout has announced that Bill Cochran will be replacing Kris Kramer as the Interim Police Chief for the City of Topeka.

“I looked at the skills, abilities and demeanor the Chief has and I think at this time it’s the right decision for the department,” said Trout.

Cochran starting working for the TPD in 1987. He’s worked in homicide, traffic, patrol, field operations, and criminal investigations. Most recently, Cochran has been serving as a Major in criminal investigations as the Bureau Commander.

“I am honored to be in this position and have this opportunity,” said Cochran. “I thank the City Manager for having faith in me. I think with my military background and 30 years in law enforcement I’m ready for the position.”

Cochran was in the Army National Guard from February of 1985 until he retired as a First Lieutenant in July of 2005. He served one combat tour in Iraq in 2004.

Cochran said he would like to improve community relations and involvement with the department and wants to maintain the moral and support of the officers. He also said he has a plan to recruit more officers.

City Manager Trout will begin searching for the next permanent Police Chief on November 6th.