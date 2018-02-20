WIBW News Now!

Bill to protect campus speech advances in Kansas Senate

by on February 20, 2018 at 1:03 PM (4 hours ago)

A Kansas Senate committee has advanced a bill that would prohibit state colleges and universities from infringing potentially offensive speech on campuses.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the legislation would require colleges and universities to have policies that affirm that students and faculty have a constitutional right to free speech.  The institutions also must be committed to giving student and faculty broad latitude to discuss any issue.

The legislation also would prohibit public colleges and universities from setting up areas that limit where protests and debates can occur, or revoking invitations to speakers based on an anticipated reaction to the speaker’s message.  Institutions would be allowed to regulate the “time, place and manner” where speeches can occur.

The Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee advanced the bill Monday.

