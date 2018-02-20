Bill to require qualified electors for statewide office goes forward

After several attempted amendments and more than an hour of debate, a measure designed to put a minimum age requirement on being elected to statewide office gained initial passage in the Kansas House Tuesday.

The final version of the bill simply requires that those who run for Attorney General, Secretary of State, Insurance Commissioner, State Treasurer, Lt. Governor and Governor all be qualified electors. A qualified elector is defined as someone who is 18 years old and not in prison who lives in Kansas.

An amendment added to the bill would require that the Attorney General be a practicing attorney. This amendment caused some ripples due to the fact that the Secretary of State’s office also now has prosecutorial powers and so the question was raised as to whether that office should require an attorney as well.

Ultimately, that qualification was limited to the AG’s office in the version of the bill that passed on a division vote.

An important note is that this bill will not take effect until January 1, 2019, so the many teenagers and out of state potential entrants into this fall’s governor’s race will not be affected by this legislation.

Nevertheless, should this bill pass in its current form, it should clear the field in future election years so that there aren’t weekly news stories about which breeds of animal have filed for Kansas’ top executive office.

There was also an amendment offered that was ultimately defeated to make an effort to require statewide officeholders not to hold outside employment.

This was designed to highlight the continuation of his law practice of current Secretary of State Kris Kobach, which has been a source of consternation to his political opponents, but several House members made the point that the amendment was written too broadly and could easily have kept military members or farmers or small business workers from running for such offices, because they would know that they would have to give those ventures up if they were elected.

Given that most of the legislators in the House are only able to do that part-time job because of the outside employment that allows them to serve, it was easy to see why that particular amendment failed to gain traction.

The bill will be voted on for final passage later this week.