Bill seeks to create transition task force to help parents, educators and Special Ed kids

The Kansas House Committee on Children and Seniors held a hearing Thursday on House Bill 2745. House Bill 2745 would create a task force to study issues around the transition of special education students to postsecondary life.

“This bill does not place new requirements on schools,” said Rocky Nichols with the Disability Rights Center. “There is no power shift from the State Board of Education or State Department of Education to this task force. The task force is simply a study group, just like any blue-ribbon commission that the Legislature appoints all the time.”

The task force’s goals would be limited in scope.

“The task force is a study group to do a couple of things,” Nichols said. “One, to make recommendations to the Legislature, the Governor and the State Board of Education on how we can improve transition services, something that’s very common with blue-ribbon study groups like this. Two, to develop a Transition Bill of Rights.”

The Transition Bill of Rights would not create any new rights, it would just put the rights down on paper in one place for parents and educators to work from.

“You have parents at the table, you have advocates, you have education folks at the table to develop that information,” said Nichols. “There is no unilateral power granted to this task force or to this study group. Heck, they don’t even have unilateral power to publish their Transition Bill of Rights. Ultimately, in the final section of the bill, there’s language in there regarding that the State Board of Education has final say so.”

The committee hopes to work the bill at a later date.