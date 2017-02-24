WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


30°F
Overcast
Feels Like 19°
Winds NW 16 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy44°
23°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear46°
31°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy53°
29°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy62°
41°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy61°
34°

Bill Self Addresses Josh Jackson Misdemeanor Charge

by on February 24, 2017 at 3:54 PM (1 hour ago)

Statement from Kansas coach Bill Self regarding misdemeanor charge involving Josh Jackson:
 
Bill Self – “I know Josh has regrets for his actions in this incident. He and I both know he could have exercised better judgment for this avoidable situation, but I’m pleased with how he’s accepted responsibility. This does not take away from the fact that he has been a great ambassador for this university. He will learn from this incident and be better for it. We applied the appropriate in-house discipline immediately after; that discipline will remain in house.”
For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.