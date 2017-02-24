Bill Self Addresses Josh Jackson Misdemeanor Charge

Statement from Kansas coach Bill Self regarding misdemeanor charge involving Josh Jackson:

Bill Self – “I know Josh has regrets for his actions in this incident. He and I both know he could have exercised better judgment for this avoidable situation, but I’m pleased with how he’s accepted responsibility. This does not take away from the fact that he has been a great ambassador for this university. He will learn from this incident and be better for it. We applied the appropriate in-house discipline immediately after; that discipline will remain in house.”