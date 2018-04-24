Bill Snyder Says Quarterback Battle is Dead Even

The Kansas State spring game was held this past Saturday, April 21st and the quarterback battle didn’t move the needle to either quarterback.

Bill Snyder spoke Tuesday on the Big 12 Teleconference and was asked did either quarterback take a lead in the race for the starter.

Snyder’s response was “it is dead even.” He did mention that “You always would like to have a starter, It would be our intent to go into the season that way. The two of them are very capable.”

Snyder also addresses the NFL draft coming up, the red-shirt rule that was tabled this past season plus more.