Bill Snyder Signs Contract Extension

Kansas State Director of Athletics Gene Taylor announced today that legendary head football coach Bill Snyder has agreed to a new five-year contract, securing the services of the 2011 and 2012 national and Big 12 coach of the year through the 2022 season.

The contract increases Snyder’s compensation to $3.45 million for the 2018 season, which will then increase by $300,000 in both 2019 and 2020. The new deal, approved by the K-State Athletics, Inc., Board of Directors, includes a salary renegotiation clause after the completion of the 2020 season.

“It has been a pleasure watching our football program up close over the past year and seeing one of the greatest coaches in the history of college football continue to positively impact student-athletes while also producing winning seasons on a yearly basis,” said Taylor. “With this new contract, we felt that it was important to recognize his commitment to our football program, and we look forward to his continued leadership.”

Over the past nine years, Snyder has led K-State to 73 victories – an average of 8.1 wins per year – advanced to eight-straight bowl games, won a conference championship in 2012 and finished fourth or better in the ultra-competitive Big 12 Conference in five of the last seven seasons. The Wildcats’ eight-year bowl streak is tied for 13th in the nation and third in the Big 12.

Kansas State under Snyder has been a model of consistency, and that hasn’t changed in his second tenure. From 2009-17, only 11 FBS programs had the same head coach but only four – K-State, Alabama, Clemson and Oklahoma State – have totaled at least six wins in all nine seasons.

Furthermore, Snyder became just the 26th coach in the history of college football to reach 200 career wins and only the sixth to do so while coaching at the same school for his entire career as he hit the mark against Kansas in 2016.

Holding 171 more victories than any other coach in K-State history, Snyder ranks first in the FBS in wins among coaches at their current schools (210) and second in total wins among active coaches. Additionally, his 123 conference wins rank second all-time in Big 8/12 history to Nebraska’s Tom Osborne (153).

Named the 32nd head football coach at K-State on Nov. 30, 1988, and again as the 34th on Nov. 24, 2008, Snyder has amassed a 210-110-1 (.656) record during his tenure with the Wildcats, including a 123-84-1 (.593) mark in Big 8/12 games. His 210 victories are over five times the man in second place on K-State’s all-time coaching victories list and rank 20th in FBS history. Additionally, he is the 14th person in FBS history to be a head coach for at least 25 years at one school and never coach at another.

“My entire family and I have been so very grateful for the genuine, caring and loyal support K-Staters have provided our coaches, staff, families and young people on a yearly basis,” Snyder said. “And, as I have stated so often we came to Kansas State because of the people, stayed because of the people and returned because of the people, and that remains unchanged. We have continued to make daily improvement as a football program, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue and will do so as long as I am healthy and feel that I am having a positive impact on our university, community and football program and the young men that are involved. I appreciate so very much the leadership of President Myers and Gene Taylor, in addition to all past administrators and staff, and their commitment to our football program. And I am grateful for the exceptional players, coaches, support staff, student body, faculty, community and fans across the nation for all they have meant to our program and University.”