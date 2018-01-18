WIBW News Now!

Bill Snyder’s 22-year-old grandson found dead in Manhattan

by on January 18, 2018 at 11:50 AM

Kansas State coach Bill Snyder’s 22-year-old grandson has died in Manhattan.

Riley County Police Department spokeswoman Hali Rowland told The Associated Press that Matthew Snyder was found dead Wednesday afternoon.  His father, Sean Snyder, is Kansas State’s special teams coach.  Rowland says it is being investigated as an unattended death.  No other details were immediately released.

Kansas State Athletics Director Gene Taylor said in a statement that “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Snyder family during this very difficult time.”  The statement said the Snyder family is “greatly appreciative of the outpouring of support displayed by the K-State Family as they cope with this tragedy.”

