Bill that would make it illegal for misdemeanor domestic violence offenders to own gun stalls in Senate

by on March 12, 2018 at 11:36 AM (1 hour ago)

A Kansas bill that would make it a crime for people recently convicted of a misdemeanor domestic violence offense to have a firearm has stalled in the state Senate.

The Kansas City Star reports that the bill unanimously passed the House last month but has stalled after the Senate’s Federal and State Affairs Committee amended language regarding silencers and throwing stars.

The Senate version only makes possessing a throwing star a crime if it’s intended to be used unlawfully against another person.  It also makes it legal for Kansas residents to own a silencer under certain stipulations.  State law currently prohibits people convicted of felony domestic violence from owning a gun.

The legislation comes amid continued debate over guns following the mass shooting at a Florida high school last month.

