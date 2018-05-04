WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


79°F
Clear
Feels Like 79°
Winds North -9999 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear79°
50°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear84°
57°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy81°
52°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear78°
56°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Overcast79°
61°

Bill that would provide restitution to wrongfully imprisoned Kansans heads to governor’s desk

by on May 4, 2018 at 12:28 PM (4 hours ago)

Wrongfully imprisoned Kansans would be eligible for restitution under a bill that’s headed to the desk of Governor Jeff Colyer.

The Kansas City Star reports that the bill that won legislative approval on Thursday would provide those inmates $65,000 for each year they served.  It would help inmates like Lamonte McIntyre who spent 23 years in prison for a double homicide he didn’t commit.  When he was released in October, the state of Kansas gave him absolutely nothing in compensation.

McIntyre would be eligible for almost $1.5 million: a one-time payment of about $373,000 and then $80,000 a year for the next 14 years.  McIntyre, now 41, called the compensation a “a good start.”

Other benefits include state health care for roughly one year and tuition assistance.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.