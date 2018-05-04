Bill that would provide restitution to wrongfully imprisoned Kansans heads to governor’s desk

Wrongfully imprisoned Kansans would be eligible for restitution under a bill that’s headed to the desk of Governor Jeff Colyer.

The Kansas City Star reports that the bill that won legislative approval on Thursday would provide those inmates $65,000 for each year they served. It would help inmates like Lamonte McIntyre who spent 23 years in prison for a double homicide he didn’t commit. When he was released in October, the state of Kansas gave him absolutely nothing in compensation.

McIntyre would be eligible for almost $1.5 million: a one-time payment of about $373,000 and then $80,000 a year for the next 14 years. McIntyre, now 41, called the compensation a “a good start.”

Other benefits include state health care for roughly one year and tuition assistance.