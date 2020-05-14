Bill to Assist Aircraft Industry Introduced in U.S. Senate

      Breaking News
May 14, 2020 @ 7:12am

Senator Jerry Moran, along with Democratic Senator Mark Warner of West Virginia, has introduced a bill to help workers in the aircraft industry hurt by the downturn in business due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Moran says the legislation seeks to prevent further layoffs in aviation manufacturing by creating a public-private partnership, through which the federal government would provide up to 50 percent of total compensation for at-risk employee groups, so long as a company commits to continuing their employment.

Manufacturers could apply for a Partnership – and the funds that go along with it – if they agree to several stipulations, including:

  • Refraining from any permanent reduction in force or furlough of employees in the at-risk employee group for as long as it accepts public partner contributions
  • Using the funds solely for the purpose of providing compensation and benefits of the at-risk employee group, and for no other purpose
  • The funds being utilized solely for compensation of United States-based employees.
