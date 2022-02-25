Bill To Ban “Sanctuary Cities” Introduced

A bill introduced in the Kansas House of Representatives would prohibit so-called “sanctuary cities” in the state.
Earlier this month, the Unified Government of Kansas City/Wyandotte County adopted a local ordinance to restrict its police department’s ability to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, and also to authorize issuance of municipal identification cards.
Municipalities that adopt local restrictions on cooperating with immigration authorities commonly are called “sanctuary” jurisdictions.
The proposed state legislation focuses on preventing local political interference with law enforcement cooperation in immigration.
Among other requirements, the legislation would prohibit municipalities from preventing law enforcement agencies from sharing information or cooperating with immigration authorities.
It would also prohibit municipalities from limiting or restricting the enforcement of federal immigration law within their jurisdiction.
The legislation also requires any municipal identification cards may not be used to satisfy any identification requirement established by state law.
It would also have to bear the words “Not valid for state ID.”