Billy Joel Coming to Kauffman Stadium

– The Kansas City Royals and Live Nation are proud to announce legendary musician Billy Joel will perform at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, September 21 at 8:00 p.m. This performance will be Billy Joel’s first ever stadium appearance in Kansas City and the first concert at Kauffman Stadium in 39 years. Tickets start at $49.50 and go on sale to the general public Friday, January 26, at 10:00 a.m. CT.

“Kauffman Stadium has hosted four World Series and an All-Star Game since its last concert in 1979,” said Kevin Uhlich, Royals Senior Vice President of Business Operations. “We are extremely excited to once again bring live music back to our venue, and we can’t think of a better artist to do that than the ‘Piano Man’ himself, Billy Joel. This promises to be an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime concert.

In December 2013, Billy Joel became Madison Square Garden’s first-ever music franchise, joining the ranks of the storied venue’s other original franchises – the New York Knicks, Rangers and Liberty. Since January 2014, Joel has played one show per month at The Garden. This unprecedented and wildly-successful residency has led to 53 sold-out shows thus far.

Billy Joel is one of the biggest concert draws in the world and continues this achievement with an impressive run of sold-out consecutive stadium shows and concert arenas. Having sold 150 million records over the past quarter century, scoring 33 consecutive Top 40 hits, Billy Joel ranks as one of most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in history. The singer/songwriter/composer is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-selling solo artist. In 2016, the Library of Congress selected “Piano Man” for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its “cultural, historic, and artistic significance.”

In November 2014, Billy Joel received both The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song which honors living musical artists’ lifetime achievement in promoting the genre of song as a vehicle of cultural understanding; entertaining and informing audiences; and inspiring new generations, and the once-in-a-century ASCAP Centennial Award, which is presented to American music icons in recognition of their incomparable accomplishments in their respective music genres and beyond.

In December 2013, Joel received The Kennedy Center Honors, one of the United States’ top cultural awards. He is also the recipient of six GRAMMY® Awards, including the prestigious Grammy Legend Award. Joel has been inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and has received numerous industry awards including a TONY AWARD for “Movin’ Out,” a Broadway musical based on Joel’s music. For his accomplishments as a musician and as a humanitarian, Joel was honored as the 2002 MusiCares Person Of The Year by the MusiCares Foundation and the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences.

Joel has also performed alongside other music greats at two of Madison Square Garden’s most extraordinary benefit concerts – “12-12-12, The Concert For Sandy Relief,” which raised awareness and money for those affected by Hurricane Sandy and “The Concert for New York City,” which was held to help aid 9/11 victims and heroes. Billy Joel received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, adding another milestone to his brilliant career.

Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, January 22 at 10AM until Thursday, January 25 at 10PM local time through Citi’s Private Pass® program. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning at 10:00 a.m. on January 26. Tickets will be available at royals.com/billyjoel