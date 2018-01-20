Billy Preston Leaving Kansas To Sign With Bosnian Pro Team

Freshman forward Billy Preston is leaving the Kansas basketball program, ending his Jayhawk career before it ever really started. He is signing with BC Igokea of the Adiratic League in Bosnia.

Preston was a top-20 recruit in last year’s class and was expected to be a major contributor this year for Kansas. Instead, he was suspended by the team before its season-opening game against Tennessee State for a curfew violation.

Then, before the Jayhawks’ Champions Classic game against Kentucky on Nov. 14, it was announced that he had been involved in a one-car accident and wouldn’t play while the finances related to the incident were sorted out.

After KU’s compliance office looked into the matter and information was sent to the NCAA, Preston never did receive clearance from the governing body, and his decision to leave school was made public on Saturday morning.

“We are all disappointed that Billy never had the opportunity to experience college basketball competition but we certainly support him and him the best,” Kansas coach Bill Self said in a statement. “Although he has been frustrated with the situation, Billy’s attitude has been tremendous and he has developed as a person and as a player.”