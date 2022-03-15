Bird Flu Now In Kansas

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza – or HPAI – in a non-commercial backyard mixed species flock of poultry in Franklin County.
Kansas Department of Agriculture officials quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the property will be killed to prevent the spread of the disease.
Anyone involved with poultry production from the small backyard chicken owner to the large commercial producer should review their biosecurity activities to assure the health of their birds.
HPAI is a highly contagious viral disease that can infect chickens, turkeys, and other birds, and can cause severe illness or sudden death in infected birds.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent HPAI detections do not present an immediate public health concern.
No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.