Bird Flu Spreading in Kansas

The Kansas Department of Agriculture has now identified more counties which have confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, as the disease outbreak continues in Kansas and nationwide.
Samples from birds exhibiting HPAI symptoms in a non-commercial backyard mixed-species flock in Dickinson County and also in a non-commercial backyard mixed-species flock in rural Sedgwick County have been confirmed.
The KDA quarantined the affected premises, and birds on both properties will be killed to prevent the spread of the disease.
Anyone involved with poultry production should review their biosecurity activities to assure the health of their birds.
HPAI is a highly contagious viral disease that can infect chickens, turkeys and other birds, and can cause severe illness or sudden death in infected birds.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent HPAI detections do not present an immediate public health concern.
No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.