Bitterly cold Tuesday, better Wednesday

WIND CHILL ADVISORY THIS MORNING
The entire state is locked in the deep freeze today. Fortunately, it shouldn’t last very long.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Bitterly cold this morning, with readings below 0 and a high this afternoon at 12, with wind chills from –10 to
–15.
Tonight: Clear, with a low near 0.
Tomorrow: Not as cold, with a high at 30.
Thursday and Friday we climb above freezing with highs in the 40’s and 50’s!
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 13. Wind chill values as low as -20. North northwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 0. Wind chill values as low as -11.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 32. Wind chill values as low as -11.
Tomorrow night: Clear, with a low at 16.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 48.