Bitterly cold Tuesday, better Wednesday

WIND CHILL ADVISORY THIS MORNING

The entire state is locked in the deep freeze today. Fortunately, it shouldn’t last very long.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Bitterly cold this morning, with readings below 0 and a high this afternoon at 12, with wind chills from –10 to

–15.

Tonight: Clear, with a low near 0.

Tomorrow: Not as cold, with a high at 30.

Thursday and Friday we climb above freezing with highs in the 40’s and 50’s!

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 13. Wind chill values as low as -20. North northwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 0. Wind chill values as low as -11.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 32. Wind chill values as low as -11.

Tomorrow night: Clear, with a low at 16.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 48.