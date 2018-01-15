Bitterly cold windchills tonight into tomorrow

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of the listening area until Noon today, as light snow could fall across portions of Northeast Kansas and increase travel difficulties.

Wind chills overnight will be bitter, so a Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect from 6 p.m. tonight until noon on Tuesday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, with a temperature falling to 10 by 5pm. Wind chill values between -7 and 3. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at -1. Wind chill values between -7 and -16. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 11. Wind chill values between -7 and -17. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low at 0. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 28.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, with a high at 17. Wind chill values as low as -6. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at -4. Wind chill values as low as -21.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 13. Wind chill values as low as -22.

Tomorrow night: Clear, with a low at -2.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 30.