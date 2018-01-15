WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


11°F
Clear
Feels Like -6°
Winds NNW 17 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy13°
-3°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy10°

Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear31°
19°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear40°
27°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear45°
37°

Bitterly cold windchills tonight into tomorrow

by on January 15, 2018 at 5:32 AM (5 hours ago)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of the listening area until Noon today, as light snow could fall across portions of Northeast Kansas and increase travel difficulties.

Wind chills overnight will be bitter, so a Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect from 6 p.m. tonight until noon on Tuesday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, with a temperature falling to 10 by 5pm. Wind chill values between -7 and 3. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at -1. Wind chill values between -7 and -16. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 11. Wind chill values between -7 and -17. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low at 0. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 28.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, with a high at 17. Wind chill values as low as -6. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at -4. Wind chill values as low as -21.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 13. Wind chill values as low as -22.

Tomorrow night: Clear, with a low at -2.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 30.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.