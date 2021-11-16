Black Jack Saddle Club Honors Top Riders In Six-Show Summer Circuit

By Frank J. Buchman
Yearend awards for the Black Jack Saddle Club six-show summer circuit were presented during a recent banquet at Leonardville.
Certificates with listings of classes and placings were presented to all participants in the six-show summer circuit.
Top performance and speed event competitors in each age group received special awards. Trophy buckles were awarded the highpoint and runner-up in each division with working horse awards for second through sixth.
Presentations were made by Albert De La Garza, president; Troy Warnken, vice president; Justine Staten, treasurer; and Stacy Nicholas, points keeper.
The Angela Anstaett Memorial Most Improved Rider was Parker Kennedy while Kathrine De La Garza received the Angela Anstaett Memorial Sportsmanship Award. Madison Howe made the presentations on behalf of the Angela Anstaett Family.
Izabel Nelson was honored with the Perseverance Award, and Angie Bigham received the Outstanding Volunteer Award.
Top six riders and their horses in the seven and under performance division were Parker Kennedy, Elmer; Koy Nelson, Slim; Rhett Nelson, Peanut; Laynee Greenwood, Hippo; Reese Greenwood, Peppys Miss Lena May; and Macy Lyons, Darla.
Eight to 12 performance winners included Genayla Warnken, Jericho Twistin Jack; Brylie Dimond, Sunny; Trista Warnken, Dixie Chicken; Tehgan Kennedy, Trooper; Bradyn Greenwood, Jim; and Katelyn Allison, Hope.
Performance awards for 13 to 17 riders went to Kayla Bigham, Mickey; Makayla Machin, Bough See Fuss; Kya Stevens, Atlas; Kirsten Allison, Dakota; Jocelyn Cox, Andy; and Brysie Cox, Autumn.
Honored in the 18 and over performance division were Emily Keiser, PR Deck All Over; Frank Buchman, Maggie; Vicki Smith Douhavafrostyone; Becky Sutton, Ash; Becky Sutton, Foxy; and Lyndse Greenwood, Little Red.
Award winners for speed seven and under included Koy Nelson, Slim; Jayde Mongeau, Roper; Rhett Nelson, Peanut; Parker Kennedy, Elmer; Samuel De La Garza, Duke; Jayde Mongeau, Kenai; and Laynee Greenwood, Hippo.
Speed event riders eight to 12 receiving awards were Kathrine De La Garza, Snickers; Trista Warnken, Pepper; Teske Nelson, JD; Brylie Dimond, Sunny; Mia Herrera, Cowgirls Golden Dream; Katelyn Allison, Coco; Bodie Mongeau, Jesus.
Riders in the 13 to 17 group collecting speed awards were Madison Hammond, Bailey; Jaiden Thomas, Skittlez; Ava Asbury, Susie; Kayla Bigham, Mickey; Kya Stevens, Echo; Wyatt Asbury, Sisco; and Cooper Mowry, Tuffy.
Speed award winners for 18 and over included Frank Buchman, Cody; Suzann Mongeau, Rayna; Madison Rogers, Axel; Kris Hanson, Junior; Madison Rogers, Frosty; and Brooke Staten, Walter.
